Shakira explains why she and Gerard Piqué’s children are leaving Barcelona

Shakira has explained why she’s officially leaving Barcelona with her two children, who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué.

The 46-year-old reflected on her last nine years living in Spain with Piqué and their two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, in a recent Instagram post, which included a picture of Barcelona. She also confirmed her move in the caption, 10 months after she ended her 11-year relationship with the former football star.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote in the post, which was translated from Spanish to English on Instagram. “Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

The “Whenever, Wherever” singer then expressed her gratitude for her close friends and family who have also been living in the city.

“Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

She also thanked her fans in Barcelona, adding: “Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty.”

Shakira concluded with: “For you, just a see you later and, as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!”

The singer’s Instagram post comes amid reports she’ll be moving to Miami, Florida, with her children, according to Spanish magazine El Periodico. Sources claimed to the publication Milan and Sasha will be starting school in their new hometown on 11 April.

Since announcing her split from Pique in June 2022, Shakira has also opened up about how she’s been prioritising herself and her children. During an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo on 28 February, she explained how she’s had a change in a personal perspective, as she said that she once believed that a woman needed a man to complete herself.

“I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” she explained. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own. When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you’re learning to recognise your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

She acknowledged how “complete” she feels with her children by her side, adding: “I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me.”

Meanwhile, Piqué recently broke his silence about his ex, only months after he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. During an interview with Spanish El Pais on 19 March, he discussed why he didn’t publicly address the breakup after he and Shakira announced it in June 2022.

​​“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” he explained. “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

He also noted that he’s “very happy” with his personal life and is at a point where he is doing things that he wants.

“The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image,” he said. “I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have.”