Gerard Piqué reveals his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti buys his clothes for him

Gerard Piqué has spoken out about his new relationship for the first time and revealed that his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, buys his clothes for him.

The 36-year-old athlete mentioned his 23-year-old partner during a recent appearance on Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos’s live stream. When asked if he keeps up with today’s popular fashion trends in the wake of his retirement from football this season, Piqué confessed that Marti is the one who helps him build his wardrobe.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,” he said during the livestream, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m a puppet.”

The former FC Barcelona player’s comments come a month after he made his relationship official on Instagram. In the uncaptioned post, Piqué shared a selfie with Marti.

Marti is reportedly employed by her boyfriend’s events company, Kosmo.

The duo was first spotted together in August 2022, just three months after Piqué split from Shakira -- his partner of more than a decade. The former couple also share two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

On Valentine’s Day, Shakira made headlines when she seemingly sent a public message to her ex by posting a TikTok of herself singing along to SZA’s “Kill Bill”.

Dressed in all black and mopping the floor, she lip synced the lyrics: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.”

In the comments of the clip, fans speculated about Shakira’s decision to mop in the video. Some viewers suggested that she was mopping to remove a jam stain from the floor, a reference to a report made in January about Shakira apparently finding out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity because some of her jam went missing.

This isn’t the only clip from Shakira that appears to be a reference to Piqué’s new girlfriend. On Instagram in January, Shakira posted a video of herself dancing to a remix of her breakup anthem, “BZRP Music Session #53”. The caption of the post also read: “Women don’t cry anymore, they dance merengue!”