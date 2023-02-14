Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shakira has seemingly shared a message for her ex-partner Gerard Piqué on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday 14 February, Shakira took to TikTok to share a video of herself singing along to SZA’s “Kill Bill”. In the clip, Shakira, who is dressed in all black, mops a carpet in her kitchen as she walks backwards singing along to the lyrics: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.”

The short video concludes with Shakira pushing the mop forward while laughing as she stares into the camera.

The video, which has already been viewed more than one million times, has been met with an outpouring of surprised and supportive comments from Shakira’s followers, with many assuming the singer meant for the TikTok to be a message to the footballer.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, after more than a decade together. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.

“No way Shakira posted this,” one person commented, while another said: “This is everything.”

“The shade is what I’m here for,” someone else wrote.

Others speculated about Shakira’s decision to mop in the video. One person suggested she was cleaning to remove a stain from a jam jar. It was previously reported that Shakira found out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity because some of her jam went missing.

“Not her mopping the rug in front of her fridge,” one person tweeted, while someone else said: “I know she’s mopping spilled jam.”

The clip is the latest message seemingly directed at Piqué, who recently went Instagram official with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Last month, days after her ex confirmed his new relationship, Shakira posted a video of her dancing to a remix of her breakup anthem, “BZRP Music Session #53”, along with the caption: “Women don’t cry anymore, they dance merengue!”

Shakira’s video comes after Piqué recently discussed Marti publicly for the first time during an interview with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

During the interview, the athlete revealed that his new girlfriend picks out his clothes.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,” he said, adding: “I’m a puppet.”