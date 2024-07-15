Support truly

Rose McGowan has shared a touching tribute to Shannen Doherty after she died of cancer at 53.

The fellow Charmed actor took to Instagram on July 14 to post an emotional video compilation, featuring photos and videos of Doherty over the years. In the caption, McGowan reflected on her years-long friendship with Doherty, describing her as a “soft-hearted badass” amid her battle with breast cancer.

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion,” she began the post. “I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

“Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary,” McGowan continued. “Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect.

“A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever,” she concluded the post. “Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister.”

Following her roles in the 1988 cult film Heathers and her four-season stint as Brenda Walsh in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty was cast in Charmed — a series about three sisters who are witches. Doherty played Prue Halliwell on the first three seasons of Charmed, from 1998 to 2001, opposite Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. She left the show after season three, resulting in her character’s death, and was replaced by McGowan.

McGowan isn’t the only Charmed star to pay tribute to Doherty after her death. Milano – who’s been at the center of long-standing feud rumors with Doherty – issued a statement about her passing to the New York Post.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano said about her Charmed co-star on Sunday. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

open image in gallery Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs pose ahead of ‘Charmed’ in 1999 ( Getty Images )

Following Doherty’s departure from Charmed, it was reported that she left the series due to behind-the-scenes tensions with Milano. However, the cast remained tight-lipped about feud rumors until Doherty began speaking candidly about the subject on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear.

In December 2023, Doherty said she felt Milano was “competitive” and accused her of creating a “weird divide” between her and Combs. Meanwhile, Combs claimed on the podcast that Milano had her co-star fired after issuing an “ultimatum” to producers. Milano later denied the claims earlier this year.

Speaking at MegaCon Orlando in February 2024, Doherty maintained that in light of her health issues, it was “incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.”

Doherty died of breast cancer on Saturday, July 13, after being diagnosed with the disease in 2015. She went into remission in 2017, but confirmed in February 2020 that the cancer had returned to stage four. In June 2023, Doherty revealed her cancer had spread to her brain, just four months before telling fans it had also spread to her bones.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement to People on Sunday. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”