Shaquille O’Neal criticized for ‘creepy’ comments about Angel Reese’s ‘little shorts’

Shaquille O’Neal is facing backlash for making “creepy” comments about Angel Reese’s appearance.

The 52-year-old retired NBA legend joined the 22-year-old Chicago Sky star for an episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, on October 24. During their sit-down, the two professional athletes discussed how a lower rim height could affect the entire WNBA league.

The topic prompted O’Neal to relay an intrusive thought about Reese and her pair of “little shorts” she had worn in Chicago for the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour a few weeks prior.

“Imagine you in the same little shorts you had on at the Wild ‘N Out show dunking,” O’Neal said to Reese. “You know how many T-shirts you’re gonna sell? You’re tripping.”

Though she wasn’t as amused by the thought as O’Neal, Reese let out a little laugh before replying: “Oh my god.”

Shaquille O’Neal comments on Angel Reese’s ‘little shorts’ she wore in Chicago to Wild ‘N Out show ( Getty )

O’Neal didn’t catch on to Reese’s reluctance to the topic. He continued: “What? Them same little shorts you had on at Wild ‘N Out.”

“Okay. Alright. Alright. Alright. Alright,” Reese responded, attempting to end the conversation.

“You’re not beautiful or good-looking – you are gorgeous. There’s a lot of gorgeous women in the WNBA,” O’Neal added.

The awkward back and forth between O’Neal and Reese caught the attention of many listeners, prompting widespread criticisms against the former Boston Celtics athlete.

“Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

A second agreed: “Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese like shorty ain’t damn near the same age as his children definitely cringy.”

“Making crude sexual jokes toward a 22-year-old like Angel Reese? It’s disturbing and creepy,” a third added.

A fourth wrote: “Shaq is extremely weird and nasty for saying that to Angel Reese (and also for not dropping it when she clearly was uncomfortable with it).”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, O’Neal clarified what he meant when he said, “I love you,” to Reese. The Orlando Magic alum said he “loved” Reese like a daughter.

Many viewers still bashed O’Neal for his inappropriate commentary, arguing his remarks were weirder given that he told Reese he felt like a father figure to her.

“It’s so weird to me that people keep tryna make excuses for men sexualizing these women and with Angel Reese it’s even weirder she looked at that man like a mentor and literally called him ‘Uncle Shaq,’ and he turned her back on her to be weird,” a commenter wrote.

The Independent has contacted representatives for O’Neal for comment.