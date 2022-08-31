Sharon Stone says she was dumped by a younger man for refusing to get Botox

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has spoken candidly about her thoughts on ageing.

In a recent cover story published in Vogue Arabia, the Hollywood icon recalled how she used to receive Botox frequently, until she suffered a harrowing stroke that made her swear off injectables entirely.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” Stone revealed.

From that point on, the Basic Instinct actress never looked at cosmetic surgery the same way. Instead, she was turned off by anti-aging procedures, which she said transformed from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

Stone, 64, had decided to never use Botox or filler again, until a recent partner brought up the topic of beauty enhancement with her. The actress explained that she was in a relationship with another man, who had asked her if she uses Botox. Stone told him: “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

She recalled how the relationship ended shortly after, saying, “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore.”

“If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit,” she added.

Despite her former partner’s negative response, Stone shared that she feels happier than ever these days. “I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life,” she told the magazine. “I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”

In June, Stone revealed that she has lost nine children through miscarriages. The Flight Attendant star commented under an Instagram post from People magazine, in which dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed she had suffered a miscarriage while her husband was in Ukraine.

Taking to the comments section, Stone wrote: “We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure,” she continued.

Stone added: “Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Stone is the mother of three sons through adoption – Roan Joseph Bronstein, 22, Laird Vonne Stone, 17, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 16.