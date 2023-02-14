Sharon Stone shares emotional video after sudden death of younger brother

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her brother Patrick Stone, who has died from a heart attack.

The actor confirmed her brother’s death on Monday (13 February), sharing a photograph of them together on Instagram, and a video informing her followers of the news.

“Hello everybody. This message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my bother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” the Basic Instinct star, 64, said in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Monday.

Stone then reflected on the “tremendous amount of loss” her family has faced in recent years, as Patrick’s death comes less than two years after his 11-month-old son, River, died in August 2021.

“Yes he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year … at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his son, Hunter, and his daughter, Kaylee.”

She continued: “Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences.”

The actor reminded her friends and followers to “be kind”

“We do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth and I thank you very much for the love and support that you’re showing us. We just ask that you to continue to be kind,” she said.

The Silver actor then posted a series of photos with her late brother, captioned, “RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone.” In one picture, Sharon is seen with her arms wrapped around her brother’s shoulders. In another, Patrick is sat on a sofa as he smiles to the camera.

Condolences have been pouring in from Stone’s friends and colleagues who have shown their support for her family following Patrick’s death.

“Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote John Travolta in the comments. “I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love -JT.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, the Avengers actor who is recovering after being involved in a serious snow plough accident last month, commented a row of red love-heart emojis with the words: “Bless you”.

Fashion designer Silvia Venturini Fendi added: “Love and prayers to you and your family”, while The Help actor Octavia Spencer also commenced a row of red love-heart emojis.