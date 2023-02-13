Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Adele after she seemingly encouraged the men next to her to be quiet ahead of Rihanna’s blockbuster performance at the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old singer sat in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to witness the highly-anticipated NFL game. While in her seat, she was seen talking and with her hands up.

In a clip of her at the event shared on Twitter, Adele is seen sitting between two men who were standing up and seems to suggest the duo silence themselves with a pinching fingers gesture.

Many took the gesture to mean she was encouraging the people next to her to stop talking before Rihanna’s performance. Adele’s official fan account on Twitter also shared the video, with the caption: “Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform.”

On social media, plenty of fans have praised the “Easy on Me” singer for supporting Rihanna at Sunday’s big game.

“Adele is just like us,” one wrote. “Here for Rihanna nothing more,” while another added: “Adele at the Super Bowl just for Rihanna, she’s so real.”

A third joked: “Adele really said ‘Don’t talk to me, until Rihanna takes the stage.’”

During one of her residency shows in Las Vegas earlier this month, Adele spoke to a fan about attending the Super Bowl just to see the “Umbrella” singer.

“I’m going just for Rihanna,” she said. “I don’t give a flying f***.”

Along with Adele, many celebrities attended one of the most exciting sporting events of the year including Billie Eilish, LeBron James, Bradley Cooper, and Paul Rudd.

The game saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.