The Super Bowl 2023 halftime show has taken place, with Rihanna headlining the event.

This year’s NFL final took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and saw the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rihanna joined a list of celebrated musicians who have played Super Bowl halftime shows in the past, including Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.

Here are the biggest talking points from the halftime show.

Rihanna’s setlist

Rihanna’s performance lasted for 13 minutes. Durign her time on stage, she sang some of her greatest hits, including “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In The World)”, “Work” and “Umbrella”.

In a five-star review for The Independent, Mark Beaumont called Rihanna’s performance “a magnificent megamix”.

(Getty Images)

The “Umbrella” singer’s fans expressed their delight with her Super Bowl performance as well.

Reacting to the show, one person tweeted: “All Rihanna does is put out bangers. The best”

“Rihanna got hits bro. HITS.” another said.

Reacting to the news of her second pregnancy, fans said that Rihanna “brought out the best co-performer ever”.

“OK so everyone just googled ‘Rihanna pregnant’ right,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “How many seconds into the halftime show did someone at your Super Bowl party politely ask if Rihanna is pregnant?”

Rihanna’s surprise guest

Towards the beginning of her performance, Rihanna walked in wearing a long bomber jacket, which was custom-made for her by Alaïa.

As the performance progressed, the 34-year-old singer took off her jacket to show off a baby bump – the special guest everyone had been speculating about.

Soon after the end of her set, Rihanna’s representatives confirmed that she is pregnant, and has baby number two on the way with rapper A$AP Rocky.

(AP)

Biggest ads and trailers at this year’s Super Bowl

As Super Bowl weekend approaches every year, many brands start vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads set to be broadcast during the game.

People love the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cameos at the Super Bowl (NBC)

From a PopCorners campaign featuring Bryan Cranston as his Breaking Bad character Walter White to a Doritos love triangle featuring Jack Harlow, here are details of some of the best – and worst – Super Bowl ads this year.

Film wise, there were trailers for Super Mario Bros and The Flash, which eagle-eyed sleuths are convinced had a cameo from Christian Bale’s version of Batman.

Jennifer Lopez cameos in Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial

Jennifer Lopez made a cameo appearance in her husband Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial at the Super Bowl.

In the amusing ad, Affleck, who also directed it, can be seen taking orders at a Dunkin’ store when Lopez shows up.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez asks. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

After he’s spotted by his wife, Affleck could be heard telling Lopez that she was “embarrassing [him] in front of his friends,” before telling his co-workers that he’d be leaving. “I’ve gotta go guys,” the actor says.

However, before he can leave, Lopez asks her husband to get her a Dunkin’ donut.

“Grab me a glazed,” she says before driving off.

Many celebrities were in attendance

Several celebrities, including Adele, Cher, chef Gordon Ramsay and LeBron James, were in attendance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were also spotted on the field at one point, with Jay-Z clicking pictures of his daughter.

Other celebrities who were present at the event included Paul Rudd, Jack Dorsey, singer Jordin Sparks, football star Cam Jordan, Shaq, Kevin Hart and Elon Musk.

Rupert Murdoch, Joel McHale and Niecy Nash were also present, as were hip hop artist Questlove, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Cara DeLevingne, Bradley Cooper and comedian Tracy Morgan.

Chris Stapleton’s “breathtaking” rendition of national anthem

Many people are praising Chris Stapleton’s “breathtaking” rendition of the US national anthem.

Stapleton opened the biggest night in American football, and was accompanied by CODA actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in sign language.

(AP)

Stapleton’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” drew comparisons to Whitney Houston’s impeccable pre-game performance in 1991.

One fan tweeted: “Chris Stapleton might’ve just sang my favorite Super Bowl rendition of the National Anthem (Whitney Houston aside).”