From Blue Ivy to Paul Rudd: All the celebrity sightings at Super Bowl 2023

The 2023 Super Bowl was a star-studded event

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 13 February 2023 01:36
Comments

Chris Stapleton performs at Super Bowl 2023

The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, so it’s no surprise that this year’s big game is already a star-studded affair.

As the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, many celebrities have already gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to witness the highly-anticipated NFL game.

Jay-Z was one of the first famous faces spotted at the Super Bowl alongside his and Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. It was also a family affair for Paul Rudd, who arrived at the big game with his son Jack wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

Other celebrities in attendance include Adele, Gordon Ramsey, and Bradley Cooper.

At this year’s Super Bowl, country music singer Chris Stapleton began the game when he sang the national anthem, as well as Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

However, perhaps the biggest celebrity sighting of the evening will come when Rihanna takes the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s all the celebrity sightings at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Adele

Billie Eilish

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

(Getty Images)

LeBron James

Chris Stapleton

(Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

Paul Rudd

(Getty Images)

Jordin Sparks

(Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

Gordon Ramsey

(Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Getty Images)

Cara Delevigne

Babyface

(Getty Images)

Michael Strahan

(Getty Images)

