From Blue Ivy to Paul Rudd: All the celebrity sightings at Super Bowl 2023
The 2023 Super Bowl was a star-studded event
Chris Stapleton performs at Super Bowl 2023
The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, so it’s no surprise that this year’s big game is already a star-studded affair.
As the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, many celebrities have already gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to witness the highly-anticipated NFL game.
Jay-Z was one of the first famous faces spotted at the Super Bowl alongside his and Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. It was also a family affair for Paul Rudd, who arrived at the big game with his son Jack wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
Other celebrities in attendance include Adele, Gordon Ramsey, and Bradley Cooper.
At this year’s Super Bowl, country music singer Chris Stapleton began the game when he sang the national anthem, as well as Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
However, perhaps the biggest celebrity sighting of the evening will come when Rihanna takes the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Here’s all the celebrity sightings at the 2023 Super Bowl.
Adele
Billie Eilish
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy
LeBron James
Chris Stapleton
Bradley Cooper
Paul Rudd
Jordin Sparks
Olivia Rodrigo
Gordon Ramsey
Lil Uzi Vert
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Cara Delevigne
Babyface
Michael Strahan
