Sharon Stone has joked that she marked her 65th birthday with extensive plastic surgery, quipping she “went Hollywood” for the occasion.

On Friday (10 March), the Basic Instinct star posted a photo in which her lips looked dramatically plumped-up.

Her “new” pout was courtesy Wax Lips, the common name for a cherry-flavoured candy in the shape of oversized, red lips.

In the picture, Stone is wearing black and white polka-dotted pyjamas and glasses, while posing next to a birthday balloon.

She captioned the post: “I did it. Finally. For my birthdayI went Hollywood. Sometimes u get EXACTLY what u wish for”.

“Looks completely natural,” one of Stone’s followers quipped.

Another fan left a light-hearted comment: “You can barely tell the difference. Nicely done”.

Actor Kristin Chenoweth joked: “I have a pair in my nightstand.”

Stone has previously opened up about getting Botox treatments frequently, until she suffered a stroke which made her reconsider the procedures.

Last Septemeber, in a cover story forVogue Arabia, she revealed: “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

This harrowing experience changed the way Stone viewed cosmetic surgeries, she added, turning them from “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need”.

In the interview, Stone recalled how one of her recent partners asked her if she uses Botox.

“It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” Stone replied, adding that the relationship ended shortly after that conversation.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she said.

Despite the experience, Stone told the magazine, she feels “really happy” and has “never been this joyful”. “I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life,” she said.