Shaughna Phillips, who announced in October that she’s expecting her first child, has revealed her due date.

On 1 March, the 28-year-old former Love Island star posted on her Instagram Stories to tease when the baby will arrive.

“Hello March, please be a good one. The month my little lamb should arrive,” she wrote.

It comes as she confronts the prospect of becoming a single parent.

In January, it was reported that the baby’s father, Billy Webb, 29, had been arrested. The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Metro.co.uk that he was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column on 10 February, Phillips said that the “baby’s father isn’t around” after “a challenging few weeks”.

Webb and Phillips had reportedly been dating for two and a half years.

“My main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible,” she admitted. “I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on’.

The reality TV star has opened up about being a single parent following the arrest of her unborn baby’s father (Getty Images)

“Billy’s not around, but I don’t want to say that I’m doing it on my own, because I’m absolutely not – my family’s incredible. It’s going to be different, but I don’t want to say it’s going to be bad,” she said.

A representative for the former Islander told OK! that she was unaware of any alleged criminal activity or offences involving Billy.

“Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy,” they said in a statement. “Despite being in a long-term relationship with the defendant, Shaughna has no links with the address in question, and will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries.

“We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult and stressful time.”