Love Island star Shaughna Phillips announces first pregnancy

FormerLove Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The 28-year-old reality star revealed the news through a sweet black-and-white video posted on Instagram, which showed a positive pregnancy test.

Phillips, who appeared on the sixth series of ITV’s Love Island in 2020, held her positive test up to the camera while smiling in one of the clips.

In another, she brings an ultrasound scan of her unborn baby to her late father Edward “Eddie” Phillips’ grave. He died in 2016 of cancer.

The TV personality also surprised friends Lauren Mahon, founder of GirlsvsCancer, and Demi Jones, her co-star on Love Island, with the news.

A clip shows them posing for a photo when Phillips exclaims: “I’m pregnant!” The other two women turn around in shock and proceed to hug her.

She teases at the end of the video that the baby is due in March 2023. Phillips captioned her video: “Our greatest chapter yet.”

Although she has not revealed who the father is, Phillips told the So This Is Adulting podcast earlier this year that she has been dating “someone who is also a surrogate dad to my fur babies”.

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate her in the comments under her post, including fellow Islanders Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and Clarisse Juliette.

The popular dating reality show’s former host Laura Whitmore also commented and said: “It’s the best! So happy for you.”

Geordie Shore stars Vicky Pattison and Chloe Ferry also sent their well wishes.

The announcement comes almost a month after former Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury revealed they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple announced the news on Instagram on 25 September with the caption: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”