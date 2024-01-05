Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed into Catholic Church

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shia LaBeouf has officially been confirmed into the Catholic Church.

The Capuchin Franciscans - Western American Province, a religious organisation in California, took to Facebook on 2 January to announce the news about LaBeouf’s confirmation. The 37-year-old actor’s confirmation comes more than one year after he first revealed that he converted to Catholicism.

In the photos from the religious organisation’s Facebook post, LaBeouf could be seen posing with priests. The Capuchin Franciscans also congratulated the actor in the caption and praised his dedication to Catholicism. “We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the organisation wrote. “The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

The Capuchin Franciscans highlighted LaBeouf’s career in Hollywood and reflected on his journey with the religion. In August 2022, the Transformers star first revealed that he converted after studying Catholicism for his movie, Padre Pio.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the Facebook post continued. “His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

The Capuchin Franciscans added that they “believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life,” before applauding LaBeouf’s spiritual journey.

“We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey,” the organisation wrote. They concluded the post by encouraging people to celebrate “this momentous occasion”, as LaBeouf “continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life”.

“May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church,” the post concluded.

Speaking to The Catholic News Agency, LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, claimed that “sometime in the future” the Holes star wants to become a deacon - who is a member of the clergy.

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez said.

According to the publication, LaBeouf’s confirmation took place at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang, California, on 31 December 2023. The sacrament of confirmation was reportedly done by Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, Bishop Robert Barron.

Months before his confirmation, LaBeouf addressed how his role in his 2022 film - in which he played Saint Padre Pio - encouraged him to convert. In an interview with the National Catholic Register in June 2023, he specified that before joining the film, he’d been struggling with his mental health.

“I can identify with Pio. He’s a man who suffered in silence and with patience,” he said. “When you feel like you’re being accused of things that aren’t real, you have multiple options: you can get on social media and start explaining, showing receipts. But as I learned about Padre Pio, I found that excusing certain behaviours, getting loud… all that started to fall away. The deeper I got into Pio, the more he gave me a very productive, instructive way of moving in the world, coming out of the ‘shame cage.’”

His comments came after he was dropped from several projects, as well as his talent agency CAA, following allegations of abuse made against him by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs. In December 2020, the singer (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

LaBeouf later denied causing Barnett “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”. The trial date for the case against LaBeouf was set for 17 April 2023. However, the court date was pushed back in 2023, with Pitchfork reporting in November that the trial had been rescheduled for October 2024, according to court documents viewed by the publication.

In August 2022, LaBeouf said in an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron that in order to better understand Saint Padre Pio - who he portrayed in the biopic - he lived with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars. After expressing that the experience helped him “draw away from worldly desires”, he claimed that he was “tricked” by God in a good way, which he didn’t realise until some “time had passed”.

“And when I got here, a switch happened,” he recalled. “It was like Three-Card Monte. It was like someone tricked me into it, it felt like. Not in a bad way. In a way that I couldn’t see it. I was so close to it that I couldn’t see it. I see it differently now that time has passed.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for LaBeouf for comment.