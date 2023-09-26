Shrek fans can now rent out his swamp on Airbnb for Halloween

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shrek may no longer be able to yell, “What are you doing in my swamp?” now that his home is available to rent on Airbnb.

Between the thick twisting vines and ogre-faced “get out” signs, the DreamWorks character’s swamp is set to be listed on Airbnb, just in time for the Halloween season. The host, of course, is none other than Donkey from the 2001 animated film.

Renters can experience a taste of muddy paradise in the Scottish Highlands from 27 October through 29 October, with up to three guests allowed for a two-night stay. With two beds and one bathroom, there’s just enough room for a cosy sanctuary amid the upcoming fall season. Who wants a studio space in the city when you can enjoy a stay in the mountains, living the unbothered life of an ogre?

“I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,” Donkey wrote, per the Airbnb listing.

“Shrek’s mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swamp is situated among the rolling hills of Scotland where guests can stay up late, swap stories, and eat like an ogre - because in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles,” the description reads.

The bathroom facilities - including the toilet, sink, and shower - are located about 65 feet away from the property, consistent with Shrek’s ogre lifestyle.

“A former refuge for fairytale creatures, Shrek’s Swamp brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘treehouse.’ With its clever use of forestry, charmingly rustic interiors and iconic outhouse, the swamp is certain to offer an experience unlike any other,” the listing continued.

The best part of the stay is that it’s free of charge. There’s no cost to rent out the swamp, except for transportation to and from the rental in Scotland.

While booking Shrek’s swamp isn’t a contest, guests are required to follow a few guidelines. An Airbnb account is required, along with a government-issued ID. Additionally, all guests must be at least five years old.

In honour of illustrator William Steig, whose picture book Shrek! inspired the film series of the same name, Airbnb plans to donate to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides short periods of refuge and relief to disadvantaged kids.

Booking opens on 13 October at 6pm BST.