Sia reveals she had a face lift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sia has opened up about her recent cosmetic surgery.

On Sunday 1 October, the singer attended the fifth annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, California, where she presented her surgeon, Dr Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award.

The 47-year-old used her own experience to speak to the work of her “good friend”. “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s**t,” she said onstage.

“I got an amazing face lift from Dr Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work - and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

The “Chandelier” singer then continued to rave over the work DrTalei did on her. “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on,” she laughed. “People go: ‘You look nice.’ I’m like: ‘Dr Ben Talei, face lift’ for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

When arriving on stage to accept the award, the plastic surgeon used his thank-you speech to repay Sia for her kind words. “I don’t know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person,” he said during his speech. “We have a lot of common friends and it’s always shocking how many keep saying: ‘I love her, I love her, I love her. She’s amazing.’”

He continued: “She really is, like you can see - a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews’ days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I’m super grateful.”

When talking about what he thinks makes him a good surgeon he explained that it’s important to stay natural. “Instead of trying to be creative and make things up," he shared with E! News, “you go back and just learn what people are supposed to look like inside. If you know what they’re supposed to look like inside, outside looks normal. Like, beautiful inside, beautiful outside - it’s also natural inside, natural outside. So, you just respect the anatomy and that’s the easiest way to keep people natural.”

A natural look is a trend that has recently been embraced by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, who recently opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s had over the years. The singer spoke candidly about her experience using lip fillers and Botox, and revealed why she no longer uses cosmetic injections anymore.

On 12 September, the singer walked through both her skincare and makeup routines for Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. When it came time during her makeup routine to do her lips, Grande got personal with her fans about beauty standards.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she said in the video.

The 30-year-old then paused, as her eyes began to fill up with tears. “I didn’t expect to get emotional,” Grande continued. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”

The Wicked star explained that she also began to hide behind her makeup too, using makeup as a “disguise” and “something to hide behind” with “more and more hair” and “thicker” eyeliner.

“I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore,” she said. “I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”