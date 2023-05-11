Sia marries boyfriend Dan Bernad at wedding with ‘just four guests’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sia has reportedly married her boyfriend Dan Bernad in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy with “just four” guests present.

The Australian singer, 47, has kept her relationship with Bernad relatively private, sharing only one picture with him on Instagram last October.

The pair were also photographed together at the red carpet premiere of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake in December 2021.

The singer, who is known for concealing her face with wigs and oversized white bows, has previously said she hides her face to “maintain a modicum of privacy”.

On Tuesday (9 May), People reported that the “Cheap Thrills” singer and Bernad wed during a candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy – the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker last May.

Sia, full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, wore a lace mermaid wedding gown, complete with a matching, nude sheer veil, while Bernad chose a light-coloured tuxedo for the nuptials.

They reportedly exchanged vows under an iron gazebo, adorned with pink, purple, yellow, and white flowers.

The Independent has contacted Sia’s representatives for comment.

Sia was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The former couple wed at the Grammy-winner’s Palm Springs home in August 2014.

They filed for divorce two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

In 2020, Sia announced she had become a grandmother at the age of 44 – one year after she adopted two adult sons.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she revealed that one of them had just become a father.

“My youngest son just had two babies, I’m just immediately horrified,” she quipped.

“No, I’m cool. They call me Nana. I’m trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey’... I’m a f***ing grandma!”