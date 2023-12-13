Sienna Miller addresses 14-year age gap with boyfriend Oli Green

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sienna Miller reflected on the 14-year age gap between her and boyfriend, actor Oli Green, in a new interview.

Miller, 41, is 28 weeks pregnant with her and 27-year-old Green’s first child together.

The American Woman star began dating Green in 2021 when they were introduced at a mutual friend’s Halloween party, Miller recently revealed.

Despite sharing a kiss that night, she continued, her first instinct was to write off the possibility of a real relationship with Green because of their age difference.

“I was like, ‘This is absurd. This will not go anywhere,’” Miller told British Vogue. “And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him.”

Since that fateful Halloween party two years ago, Miller and Green – who appears on the latest season of The Crown – have moved into a west London apartment, where they are getting ready to welcome their baby.

In hindsight, the BAFTA-nominated actor admitted, “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to”.

Acknowledging the idea that Green may one day want to be with someone closer to his own age, Miller said that specific insecurity “cuts both ways” in their relationship.

“For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older,” she explained.

When asked how Green’s family reacted to their relationship, Miller replied: “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy.”

She also noted that Gen Z has a different, more evolved “awareness” of relationship dynamics between men and women “that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago”.

“I see it with Oli’s friends,” Miller told the magazine. “There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago.

“I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, ‘No – no, thank you. Moving on.’”

Elsewhere, Miller’s friend Emily Blunt told the magazine “I see so much of” Miller in Green, “in that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has”.

She added: “He’s the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him.”

Blunt, 40, also said Miller was waiting for “the right person” to have another child “and I really see that” in Green.

While Miller and Green are expecting their first child together, the British-American actor shares one daughter, Marlowe, 11, with actor Tom Sturridge.

The ex-couple were in a relationship from 2011 until 2015, with Sturridge proposing to Miller in 2012.

Before Green, Miller was briefly engaged to Lucas Zwirner, the son of New York dealer David Zwirner. They called off their engagement in September 2020, after one year of dating.

Green will be seen in the second installment of The Crown’s final season, which focuses on the relationship between Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during their time together at St Andrews University.

Green plays the role of fourth-year law student Rupert Finch, who dated Kate for a year before her relationship with the Prince of Wales began.

Miller and Green made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last March, before being photographed together at various events, including BritishVogue‘s Fashion and Film Party, the Prince’s Trust Global Gala as well as Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset.