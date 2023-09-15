Sienna Miller bares baby bump at celebrity and royal-studded Vogue World

Sienna Miller bared her blossoming baby bump at the celebrity and royal-studded Vogue World fashion event.

She was the latest celebrity to bare her baby bump on the red carpet – following in the maternity style footsteps of Rihanna – and wore a romantic two-piece from Schiaparelli.

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

It also saw musical performances from FKA Twigs, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, along with a Shakespearean monologue from actress Sophie Okonedo.