Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies aged 23 from tragic horse riding accident

Australian model and 2022 Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died aged 23 after being taken off life support following a tragic horse-riding accident.

The accident occurred at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2 when Weir was riding her horse and it fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital where she was put on life support for several weeks. Weir’s friends and family confirmed the model died on Thursday 4 May, according to News.au, who first reported the news.

Tributes have poured in for Sienna Weir on social media, with fans and colleagues in the modelling industry paying their respects on her last Instagram post. “Rest in peace my friend. Will miss you,” read one comment.

“Taken from the world far too soon! RIP Sienna,” said someone else.

Miss International 2022 winner Jasmin Selberg commented under Weir’s last Instagram post, “As a fellow equestrian, this pains me even more. Rest in Peace.”

Photographer Chris Dwyer also shared a heartfelt tribute to Weir on Instagram Stories, writing: “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up a room and the world is a lot darker now you’re gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

Meanwhile, her modelling agency Scoop Management confirmed Weir’s death when they shared several photographs of her to Instagram on Thursday.

“Forever in our hearts,” they captioned the post.

Weir was one of 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition. In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine, Weir spoke about her plans to move to London and continuing her career in modelling. She graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology, and had a passion for writing poetry.

“I place a great level of importance on self-expression through language, whether it is reading, writing, or speaking, and this is something I really want to maintain through both my professional and artistic pursuits,” she told the publication.

The model also discussed her love for horse riding, which she had been doing since she was three years old. “I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Scoop Management for comment.