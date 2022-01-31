Friends, family and colleagues mourned the loss of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst whose body was found near the 60-storey Orion Building in Manhattan after she allegedly died by suicide.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra,” they said.

“But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on,” her family added.

Her company, entertainment news site ExtraTV, also mourned her loss. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our "Extra" family and touched the entire staff,” they said. “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Remembering her as “one of the brightest, warmest and most kind,” the Miss Universe Organisation also condoled her demise. “The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” the group said in a statement.

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

The 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray also paid her tributes. “Ches...I can’t believe the news. Rest in peace angel. The world will miss your light,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr and the chief executive of The King Center, warned about the “despair” created from depression, as she mourned the death.

“Such incredibly sad news about[Cheslie Kryst],” she wrote. “Depression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there’s no way forward in life.”

“Remember: looking good & doing good things doesn’t = feeling/thinking ‘good’. Check on YOU, too.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.