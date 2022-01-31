Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s death is being investigated by New York City police after she allegedly jumped from a skyscraper.

Detective Martin Brown confirmed the NYPD will look into the circumstances surrounding Ms Kryst’s death on Monday, according to CNN. He did not provide additional details, but the outlet noted it is standard for police to investigate deaths by suicide.

Ms Kryst, who won the Miss America pageant in 2019, was found dead aged 30 on Sunday morning on the sidewalk below Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building, where she had an apartment on the ninth floor.

She was last seen on a terrace on the building’s 29th floor shortly after 7am, sources told The New York Post.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.”

And they added: “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague –we know her impact will live on.”

The former Miss North Carolina was a lawyer who also worked as a reporter for the Extra TV show.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement.

“Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Just hours before her death, Kryst wrote on Instagram, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

More follows...

