Simone Biles and husband pose with expletive-laden Olympics-themed restaurant menu

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens posed with restaurant menus reading: “Olympic F***ing Champion.”

After watching Owen’s team, the Chicago Bears, beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Windy City on 17 August, the 27-year-old Olympian received a warm welcome as she arrived at Chicago restaurant Maple & Ash.

In a boomerang clip shared on her Instagram Stories, the couple posed together holding a special custom menu, with the words “Olympic F***ing Champion!” written across it.

She also shared a close-up photo of the menu, zooming in on the words, a cheeky reference to her gold medal-winning gymnastic feats at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Biles has only just returned home after her record-breaking Olympics sweep, winning three gold medals and one silver in gymnastics.

Earlier that day, she showed up on the sidelines at Chicago’s Soldier Field to cheer on her husband of over a year, Owens.

She rocked a custom-made jacket with multiple black and white images of Owens from his days playing for the Green Bay Packers along with wrap-around, reflective silver shades, a black Prada bucket hat, and a mesh Balenciaga purse.

open image in gallery Simone Biles poses with husband at restaurant with menus reading ‘Olympic F***ing Champion’ ( Instagram )

However, to the anger of Bears fans, the fleece jacket she wore also had his former team’s logo emblazoned on her shoulders, leading many to call out the gymnast for wearing the wrong merch.

“She’s obviously supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and she’s one of the greatest Olympians so she gets a pass…but it’s still one of the oldest rivalries in all of football & she’s rocking #GoPackGo logos lol,” The Athletic’s Chase Daniel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears,” a deeply offended Bears fan wrote. “Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong.”

Biles ultimately showed up at the Chicago Bears’ exhibition game against the Cincinnati Bengals to support Owens, who was signed to the team in March as a safety in a two-year deal worth an estimated $4.5m. The franchise reportedly allowed him five days off from preseason training to watch his wife stun the world with her jaw-dropping gymnastics moves at the Olympics in Paris.

Before the game began, fans saw the seven-time Olympic gold medalist walk up and down the sidelines rocking a walking boot while recovering from a calf injury to her left leg. She previously told NBC Sports the boot was a “precautionary” measure.