Simone Biles drags Trump lawyer who called her a loser: ‘Who is Jenna Ellis?’

Simone Biles just took a note from Mariah Carey’s book and dismissed a critique about her from former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis in the best way possible.

The Olympic athlete, who has collected dozens of medals in her lifetime for her gymnastic feats, became the youngest living person to ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week and was widely celebrated on social media in response.

Naturally, Ellis --a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who worked to overturn the 2020 election -- had to offer her own commentary to the mix. On Thursday, she tweeted a nasty thought about Biles’s, and fellow Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Megan Rapinoe’s, latest achievement.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” wrote Ellis.

While Ellis’s tweet was widely panned by many fans of Biles, Biles herself decided to respond in a succinct yet cutting way: “Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone.”

Perhaps the only other response to Ellis’s tweet that rivaled Biles biting response was one from podcast host Fred Wellman, who wrote: “Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani.”

May we suggest simply not tweeting next time, Jenna?