Jonathan Owens arrives in Paris to support Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens has arrived in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The Chicago Bears safety documented on his Instagram Story his journey to watch his wife, Simone Biles, compete with Team USA on Tuesday, July 30.

Biles previously competed for the Women’s Qualification in gymnastics on Sunday, July 28, where she powered through a calf injury to earn an all-around total score of 59.566, with the American team scoring a 172.296. But despite earning permission to miss part of NFL training camp, Owens did not leave for Europe until Monday, July 29.

During the qualifier, the football player showed his support for his wife on Instagram as he took pictures of the television. “We locked in” text across the screen read as the introduction for Team USA played.

The NFL player also showed off various clips of Biles, including one of her on the beam as he wrote “flawless” across the screen, and a clip of her on the vault as he wrote “no words.”

“Let’s gooooooo!!!!!” Owens wrote alongside a video of her strong vault, and of Snoop Dogg showing off a T-shirt with his wife’s face on it.

His last Instagram Story regarding the Olympics showed Biles after she finished her uneven bars routine with text across the screen that read: “Let’s go baby!”

On Monday, he took to his Instagram Stories again as he was sitting near the window seat on a plane. “Coming for you baby!” he wrote. His story continued with various images of the view from the plane and spots in Paris.

Owens revealed that he negotiated with his coach, Matt Eberflus, last week in order to make sure that he could watch his wife compete in-person.

“Obviously the Olympics were coming up and you know who my wife is,” he told Yahoo! Sports at the time. “It was all respectful. We went to them and asked: ‘We’d really appreciate if he could go to support his wife.’”

“I can’t wait to be able to support her,” he continued. “It’s the person you love most, man, and you see them out there in a position where someone could get hurt and you care. I’m just holding my breath and I have my little piece of paper right there ready calculating everything so I can’t wait.”

“It’s always super nerve-wracking,” he added.

In a previous interview with People, Owens explained how excited he was to not only watch Biles, but to also be in France for the first time.

“It’s super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it,” the Bears player told the outlet.

“It’s just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That’s the biggest thing, is how consistent.”

Eberflus also justified his reasoning for allowing Owens to attend the Olympics during a press conference. “Just because we respect the Olympics,” Eberflus said, according to ESPN. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that.”

“We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA,” he added.

Viewers can watch Biles compete today at 12:15pm ET via cable on NBC, USA Network, or E! The Olympics are also available to stream on Peacock.

