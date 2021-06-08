Simone Biles’ leotards have a secret detail

Simone Biles became the first American woman to take home seven US all-around titles this week – and her leotards suggest that the win came as no surprise.

The gymnast’s outfits are detailed with a reminder that she is the G.O.A.T – Greatest (Gymnast) Of All Time – featuring a rhinestoned goat. Her confidence did not stop with her outfit and extended to her soundtrack, with the gymnast opting performing to an instrumental version of rapper Lizzo’s positive anthem Good as Hell.

The 24- year-old wore the glittery goat symbol on her bodysuit twice while appearing at the US Gymnastics Championships this week. Her victory in the all-round division of the tournament in Forth Worth in Texas has meant she has become the first woman to earn seven national women’s all-around titles.

This came after she accrued a score of 119.650 yesterday taking her five points clear of the runner up Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles, her team mate and friend.

“It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run,” Biles said to NBC Sports.

Athletes of all stripes have been preparing for the the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Rio in 2016, Biles proved herself, after taking home four gold medals and one bronze.

Despite her record, Biles said she was concerned about her performance in Texas due to injury fears, confirming that she didn’t perform several of the vaults and dismounts she is known for.

“We’re definitely going to do it at Trials,” she told reporters after her win. “I didn’t do it at this competition because on Wednesday I jammed my ankles and they didn’t feel too good, so we just made a decision to not do it and not rush it so that I wouldn’t be too, too nervous.”

But, she was still able to beat her own personal records, winning four sections at the competition.

With her World Champion wins, Biles has the most amount of medals of any American gymnast, with a total of 30.