Simone Biles reveals Olympic women’s gymnastics NSFW team name

When her former teammate and Olympic legend Aly Raisman asked what the women’s gymnastics team nickname was now, Simone Biles couldn’t help but giggle.

After Team USA’s July 30 triumph, winning the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the five all-star competitors sat for a press conference to recap their performance. Biles, the 27-year-old gold medalist known as the “greatest athlete of all time,” spoke alongside teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera.

Among the slew of journalists and press representatives in the room was Raisman. The 30-year-old former Team USA gymnastics captain, smiling from ear to ear, faced the panel of history-making women in front of her and questioned not only their skills, but the details of their bond.

“What is your team name?” Raisman asked Biles directly. The reigning world champion paused before she turned to Chiles, 23. Chiles begged: “Please, don’t say it.”

Biles laughed, confessing their unofficial secret group moniker: “F Around and Find Out.”

Ahead of the games, Biles told Hoda Kotb on Today that she wanted the team’s name to be “a little bit more younger [and] hip.” In fact, she wasn’t opposed to letting the Gen Z Tiktokers come up with something clever.

However, while “F Around and Find Out” is certainly an à la mode phrase nowadays, this wasn’t the team’s official name.

Biles took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the July 30 press conference, confessing their moniker was motivated by an iconic television show from 1985 – Golden Girls.

“Okay on the real though. The official team name is Golden Girls,” she wrote.

The renowned sitcom watches actress Betty White and three older women through their days spent living together and gossiping in Miami, Florida.

open image in gallery Team USA women’s gymnastics won gold at the women’s team final on July 30 ( Getty Images )

To Biles and the rest of Team USA’s 2024 women’s gymnastics competitors, the concept of the show seemed to fit the current group. “Because oldest Olympic team,” the captain explained.

Already, the women have solidified themselves as top competitors at the Paris 2024 Olympics. What’s more, Biles continues to confirm her reputation as the “greatest of all time,” returning after her unfortunate case of “the twisties” in the Tokyo 2021 games.

The role model athlete was forced to forfeit after performing a vault move incorrectly. Then, she realized her body was no longer in sync with her mind – a dangerous state for any gymnast. Concerned about her safety, Biles pulled herself out of the competition. From then, the standout Olympic star was in and out of the gym for a year and a half before she decided to make a comeback for the Paris 2024 games.