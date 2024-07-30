2024 Olympics live updates: Coco Gauff loses after line call controversy as Simone Biles leads women’s gymnastics
Katie Ledecky advanced to the 1,500-meter freestyle swimming finals on day four of the Paris Olympics after winning the preliminary race by nearly 18 seconds
Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is underway as Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team prepare to compete for gold this afternoon.
This year’s competition comes after the team scored all silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Biles will compete in the all-around, vault, floor and beam, while team member Suni Lee will vie for gold in the all-around, beam and bars.
The US women’s team will compete after US men’s gymnastics team won their first medal since 2008 on Monday. Their victory came after a stunning pommel horse routine from specialist Stephen Nedoroscik. The 25-year-old only competed in the one event, and his excellent performance sealed the win for the team.
Katie Ledecky also competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle swimming race this afternoon, winning by nearly 18 seconds and advancing to the finals.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is out of the singles competition after she lost to Croatia’s Donna Vekic this morning in the third round. Gauff made history at the opening ceremony last week as the youngest American flag bearer. She was also the first tennis player to hold the honor.
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin improves on her Run 1 time by just over two seconds, despite a rocky start and, at times, struggling to negotiate the choppy white water.
Olympics 2024 medal table: Who leads the gold count in Paris?
Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the Olympics so far, a gold in the shooting for Nathan Hales has taken Great Britain up to seventh with a current tally of three golds, five silvers and three bronze medals from the Games so far:
Olympics 2024 - Canoe Slalom
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin is just moments away from making her second run in the Canoe Slalom Women’s C1 Heats, after achieving a time of 104.72 seconds - finishing in fifth place - in her first run, which took place earlier today.
Olympics 2024: Jack Draper complains about drinking hot water and having to fill his own bottle
Jack Draper crashed out of the men’s singles tennis earlier today by losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Taylor Fritz and the Brit wasn’t happy about the conditions at Roland Garros.
The temperature of the water and having to fill his own bottle were among the complaints in the sweltering Parisian heat.
“It was tough conditions, there’s no doubt about it,” said Draper as he dripped with sweat. “I need to play more in this sort of heat, and obviously, going to America, I’ll get more used to that. It was really hot out there today.
“We were both trying our best to put out some good tennis. Part of it’s physicality but I said to the referee, it’s pretty poor that the players have to drink hot water when we’re playing in those conditions.
“It’s important we have good fridges to keep our water cool. It’s so tough to recover when you’re just not replenishing properly.
“There’s no escape from the heat, even at the change of ends. I haven’t played in much hotter conditions than that. Your body starts to really fight against you.
“We shouldn’t have to fill our water up every change of ends, we need to sit down. It’s not good enough. I just think it’s pretty poor that they put the players through that on court.”
Olympics 2024 - Shooting
Great Britain’s Nathan Hales has set a new Olympic record after winning gold in the men’s trap final.
“So many emotions; I’m very emotional as you can probably see,” Hales said after hitting 48 targets out of a possible 50.
“It’s just an amazing result. There’s going to be a big celebration.”
Olympics 2024: Team GB star Lucy Renshall reflects on ‘cruel’ judo after defeat at Paris Olympics
Lucy Renshall described Judo as a “cruel sport” after suffering defeat to Lubjana Piovesana at the Paris Olympics.
The Team GB athlete was eliminated in the women’s Judo - 63kg event in the second round. Her opponent Piovesana, who was a GB athlete until 2021 but now represents Austria, secured a 1-0 win in golden score.
“Judo is such a cruel sport,” Renshall admitted through tears in an interview with BBC Sport.
“The last 12 weeks have probably been the best 12 weeks of training I’ve ever done... I felt I had more to give.”
Olympics 2024: BMX
With 91.68, Britain’s Kieran Reilly has the highest score of the men’s heats today.
The world champion will go again now, for his second run in the park freestyle...
Early twist, then a no-hander, followed by a bar spin.
He reverses the bars, adds another bar spin and twists in the process.
Now a tailwhip, then a front flip – he’s the only man to try that today, and he’s pulled it off once in each of his runs!
Double-tailwhip, a further tailwhip, and a bar spin.
Late on, a no-hander while twisting in the air, and that secures him a score of 90.75.
He’s definitely through to the final, and after his final competitor completes their last run... we now know Reilly is going through first!
Olympics 2024 - Shooting - GOLD FOR TEAM GB!
Great Britain wins gold for the third time at Paris 2024 and a first in shooting for this Games! After 50 nervy attempts at the targets, Nathan Hales kept his composure and amassed a total of 48 hits, beating China’s Qi Ying to achieve a new Olympic record.
Hales raised his shotgun in celebration after his incredible performance in the men’s trap final.
Olympics 2024: BMX
Finally, it’s Reilly’s turn for Team GB! Here comes his first run.
The world champion, 23, starts with a 720 and then a bar spin, before another bar spin while drifting on the traverse.
More bar spins and a simultaneous bike spin, then a front flip! Wow.
More bike and bar spins, great height in general, then a double-tailwhip late in the run!
He sets the highest score of the day: 91.68!
Olympics 2024 - Shooting
Gold is now well within the reach of Great Britain’s Nathan Hales, who enters the last stage of this men’s trap final on a collision course with China’s Qi Ying, leading by three hits.
Jean Pierre Brol, meanwhile, secures a bronze medal after a strong start and solid finish to the final.
