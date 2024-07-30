✕ Close Simone Biles makes history as first woman to land Yurchenko double-pike at the Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is underway as Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team prepare to compete for gold this afternoon.

This year’s competition comes after the team scored all silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Biles will compete in the all-around, vault, floor and beam, while team member Suni Lee will vie for gold in the all-around, beam and bars.

The US women’s team will compete after US men’s gymnastics team won their first medal since 2008 on Monday. Their victory came after a stunning pommel horse routine from specialist Stephen Nedoroscik. The 25-year-old only competed in the one event, and his excellent performance sealed the win for the team.

Katie Ledecky also competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle swimming race this afternoon, winning by nearly 18 seconds and advancing to the finals.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is out of the singles competition after she lost to Croatia’s Donna Vekic this morning in the third round. Gauff made history at the opening ceremony last week as the youngest American flag bearer. She was also the first tennis player to hold the honor.