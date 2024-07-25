Olympics gymnastics schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The 2024 Olympic games has begun in Paris, with 206 nations competing across 40 sports.

Gymnastics is often among the most watched events at any Olympcis and encompasses a variety of disciplines, including artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline events. Artistic gymnastics are perhaps the best known, involving events such as the parallel bars, vault, and balance beam, while rhythmic gymnastics takes the form of individual floor exercises akin to dance routines.

Gymnastics competition will take place throughout the Games, with the first medal events taking place on 29 July for men’s artistic gymnastics. Trampoline and rhythmic gymnastics will not begin until 2 and 8 August, respectively.

American sensation Simone Biles will make her return to full Olympic competition this summer after dropping out of the Tokyo games, citing a mental block known as the ‘twisties’. Now 27 years old, she will look to add to her already extensive collection of medals. She produced four gold medal-worthy performances in Rio in 2016, also adding one silver and one bronze medal in Tokyo before withdrawing. Two podium finishes in Paris would be enough to push Biles into the top five most decorated female Olympic gymnasts of all time.

Max Whitlock OBE, Team GB’s most decorated gymnast with three gold medals, will compete in his final Olympics this summer as he looks to expand medal collection further. Heading up the women’s squad is Alice Kinsella, who helped Team GB on its way to a bronze medal finish in Tokyo, and will have the backing of Becky Downie MBE, who competed alongside her sister in 2016, becoming the first pair of siblings to do so in Olympic gymnastics.

Among Team GB’s top prospects is 22-year-old Luke Whitehouse. Regarded as one of Europe’s top prospects in gymnastics, the Halifax native achieved floor gold at 2023’s European Championships in Turkey, and became the first known gymnast to have completed a triple-back somersault.

Team GB’s trampoline team is just three strong, including Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst, and Zak Perzamanos. Page is responsible for all of Team GB’s trampoline medals to date, achieving silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo. Her teammates will both make their Olympic debuts.

Here is the full gymnastics schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Saturday, July 27

10:00 Men’s qualification - subdivision 1

14:30 Men’s qualification - subdivision 2

19:00 Men’s qualification - subdivision 3

Sunday, July 28

08:30 Women’s qualification - subdivision 1

10:40 Women’s qualification - subdivision 2

13:50 Women’s qualification - subdivision 3

17:00 Women’s qualification - subdivision 4

20:10 Women’s qualification - subdivision 5

Monday, July 29

16:30 Men’s team final 🥇

Tuesday, July 30

17:15 Women’s team final 🥇

Wednesday, July 31

16:30 Men’s all-around final 🥇

Thursday, August 1

17:15 Women’s all-around final 🥇

Friday, August 2

11:00 Women’s trampoline qualification

12:50 Women’s trampoline final 🥇

17:00 Men’s trampoline qualification

18:50 Men’s trampoline final 🥇

Saturday, August 3

14:30 Men’s floor exercise final 🥇

15:20 Women’s vault final 🥇

16:16 Men’s pommel horse final 🥇

Sunday, August 4

14:00 Men’s rings final 🥇

14:40 Women’s uneven bars final 🥇

15:24 Men’s vault final 🥇

Monday, August 5

10:45 Men’s parallel bars final 🥇

11:38 Women’s balance beam final 🥇

12:33 Men’s horizontal bar final 🥇

13:23 Women’s floor exercise final 🥇

Thursday, August 8

09:00 Rhythmic individual all-around qualification, part 1 of 2

14:00 Rhythmic individual all-around qualification, part 2 of 2

Friday, August 9

09:00 Rhythmic group all around qualification, part 1 of 2

10:16 Rhythmic group all around qualification, part 2 of 2

13:30 Rhythmic individual all-around final 🥇

Saturday, August 10

13:00 Rhythmic group all-around final 🥇