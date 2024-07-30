Olympics 2024 LIVE: Men’s triathlon postponed before Simone Biles and Team GB’s women in gymnastics final
The men’s triathlon was postponed due to water quality levels in a blow to Olympics organisers, before Andy Murray returns and big showdowns in gymastics and swimming are held
Day four of the Paris 2024Olympics is another jam-packed schedule with medals up for grabs in triathlon, gymnastics, fencing, judo, rugby, shooting, surfing, swimming and table tennis.
But the men’s triathlon has been postponed at the last minute due to polluted water in the Seine River, with tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.
Team GB will look to take advantage of their historical success in rowing as both the women’s and men’s single and double skulls take to the water, while GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin go for gold in the women’s team final late in the day – up against the might of USA led by Simone Biles.
Andy Murray and Dan Evans will be back in action in the tennis and in the pool, Britain’s men will try to win the 4x200m freestyle relay – a race they won in Tokyo.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
The men’s triathlon at the Olympics has been postponed due to polluted water in the Seine River, with last-minute tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.
Heavy rain led to increased levels of the harmful bacteria E.coli in the Seine, despite more than €1bn spent in an ambitious plan to clean up the river and host open-water swimming events in the Seine. Organisers had previously said they were confident the race would go ahead on time.
Swimming training event for the triathlon had been cancelled for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality and organisers now plan to stage both men’s and women’s races on Wednesday morning, but that remains contingent on water levels improving.
Statement in full from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon on men’s race
“Following a meeting on water quality held on 30 July at 3.30am attended by Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their Technical and Medical Delegates, the International Olympic Committee, Météo France, the City of Paris and the Prefecture of the ile-de-France Region involved in carrying out water quality tests, a decision has been made to postpone the men's triathlon event which was due to be held on 30 July at 8am.
“Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men's triathlon event on 31 July at 10h45. The women's triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations.
“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.
“Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as the rain which fell over Paris on 26 and 27 July, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons. Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.
“We will provide the athletes who are due to take part in the men's triathlon event with all information on its postponement, as well as real-time updates on the situation. Information regarding tickets and broadcast of the events on Wednesday July 31 will be shared in the next hours. There will be a meeting at 8am between World Triathlon and the coaches to provide further information and the updated schedule for July 31.”
Yesterday at the Olympics
It was a breathtaking silver medal for Matt Richards, but Team GB suffered a cruel twist once again in what has been agonising 24 hours in the pool.
Richards, the world champion from Fukuoka last year, was bullish entering the Olympics, but stumbled into the final.
David Popovici, hailed as ‘The Chlorine Daddy’ by his fans, provided a menacing pose on the block as a hushed silence descended on La Defense Arena ahead of the men’s 200m freestyle final.
Olympic medal table
The 2024 Olympic Games is underway in Paris, where the United States are once again favourites to top the medal table at the end of the 17-day festival of sport. Here’s how the current standings look:
Today at the Olympics: Tuesday’s schedule as Simone Biles goes for gold and swimming continues at Paris 2024
Tuesday’s highlights and stars to watch
Simone Biles will bid for her first medal of the Games as she and the rest of Team USA’s gymnasts go for gold in the women’s team final. Led by a spectacular showing from Biles, the Americans topped the standings in qualifying and are firm favourites, while Team GB will hope to be in the medal mix with an improved outing.
After the men’s triathlon was postponed, there will be no problems with the quality of the water at La Defense Arena as a packed programme of swimming continues. Team GB’s fab four (Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean) defend their men’s 4x200m freestyle relay crown at 9.01pm BST, with Richards and Scott looking to get over disappointment in the individual event with another group gold. Daniel Wiffen, meanwhile, is a good contender to continue Ireland’s success in the pool after Mona McSharry’s bronze last night — he swims in the 800m freestyle.
And over at the Stade de France, the rugby sevens concludes with the women’s medal matches. An impressive Australia have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites, but New Zealand could well stand in their way in the final. Canada and the USA are their respective semi-final opponents.
