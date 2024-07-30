✕ Close Tom Pidcock's risky overtake secures dramatic mountain bike gold at Olympics

Day four of the Paris 2024Olympics is another jam-packed schedule with medals up for grabs in triathlon, gymnastics, fencing, judo, rugby, shooting, surfing, swimming and table tennis.

But the men’s triathlon has been postponed at the last minute due to polluted water in the Seine River, with tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.

Team GB will look to take advantage of their historical success in rowing as both the women’s and men’s single and double skulls take to the water, while GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin go for gold in the women’s team final late in the day – up against the might of USA led by Simone Biles.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans will be back in action in the tennis and in the pool, Britain’s men will try to win the 4x200m freestyle relay – a race they won in Tokyo.

