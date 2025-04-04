Independent TV
David Attenborough’s emotional new trailer reflects on 99-year-long career
Sir David Attenborough reflects on his decades-long career in a new trailer for his upcoming Ocean documentary.
In the film, the beloved broadcaster reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.
It will explore the realities and challenges facing our ocean, including destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.
The documentary's release on 8 May 2025 coincides with Sir David's 99th birthday.
Sir David remarked: “In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change."
