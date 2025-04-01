Ronald Reagan warns of Donald Trump trade war tactic in speech from 1988

Former US president Ronald Reagan warned of a Donald Trump-style trade war tactic in a radio address nearly 40 years ago.

A video from Mr Reagan’s 1988 speech, focusing on Canadian elections and free trade, has resurfaced in light of Trump’s presidency and tariffs.

Mr Reagan used his radio broadcast to warn against “trade wars“ and beware of “demogogues who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends”.

The 1988 speech is in sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s stance with the use of tariffs. His administration has imposed 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China.