Paris 2024 Olympics schedule and day-by-day events

Dates and times of all 329 events across 19 days in Paris this summer

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 July 2024 10:08
The Olympic Games is taking place in Paris this summer
The Olympic Games is taking place in Paris this summer (AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Olympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off a two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paris 2024 will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.

Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gymnastics and athletics across both days for the first time.

In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:

When do the Paris Olympics start?

Paris 2024 formally begins on Friday 26 July with the opening ceremony. Traditionally, competing athletes parade into a stadium behind their national flag, but organisers have instead decided to create an “open ceremony” in the French capital.

Athletes will be transported by boat along the River Seine, passing major landmarks like the Louvre, Notre-Dame and Place de la Concorde on a 6km route. A mini-stadium will be set up at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower for 30,000 spectators to watch the official lighting of the Olympic flame, with another half a million expected to line the river banks and other major sites to watch.

When do the Paris Olympics end?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France on Sunday 11 August.

Full day-by-day Olympic schedule (all times BST)

Day -2 (Wednesday July 24)

Football

  • 2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage

Rugby sevens

  • 2.30pm-9pm: Men’s pool rounds

***********************************************************************************************************

Day -1 (Thursday July 25)

Archery

  • 8.30am-11.30am: Women’s individual ranking round
  • 1.15pm-4.15pm: Men’s individual ranking round

Football

  • 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Rugby sevens

  • 1pm-4pm: Men’s pool rounds
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s placement matches, quarter-finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 0 (Friday July 26)

Ceremony

  • 7pm (TBC): Opening ceremony

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 1 (Saturday July 27) - 14 gold medal events

Artistic gymnastics

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s qualification
  • 2.30pm-5pm: Men’s qualification
  • 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s qualification

Badminton

  • 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)

Beach volleyball

  • 1pm-3pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
  • 5pm-7pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
  • 9pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)

Boxing

  • 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
  • 7pm-9.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32

Canoe slalom

  • 2pm-6.10pm: Men’s C1 and women’s K1 heats

Cycling (road)

  • 1.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s and women’s individual time trial

Diving

  • 10am-11am: Women’s 3m synchro: final

Equestrian

  • 8.30am-5.30pm: Eventing dressage: team and individual day 1

Fencing

  • 9am-3.40pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
  • 6pm-9.50pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

  • 2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
  • 9.30am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
  • 4pm-9pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
  • 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8am-12:10pm: Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls: heats

Rugby sevens

  • 1.30pm-7.45pm: Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match

Shooting

  • 8am-12.45pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification
  • 9.30am-10.50am: Mixed team 10m air rifle: final

Skateboarding

  • 11am-2.30pm: Men’s street prelims
  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s street final

Surfing

  • 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 1

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m butterfly: semi-finals; men’s and women’s 400m freestyle: finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: semi-finals; women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: finals

Table tennis

  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Tennis

  • 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 2 (Sunday July 28) - 13 gold medal events

Archery

  • 8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations
  • 1.15pm-4.55pm: Women’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

  • 8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification
  • 1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification
  • 5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification
  • 8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification

Badminton

  • 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
  • 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

  • 1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country

Equestrian

  • 9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1

Fencing

  • 8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
  • 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

  • 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches )

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 6.45pm-9.30pm:Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats

Rugby sevens

  • 2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

  • 8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification
  • 8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals

Skateboarding

  • 11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims
  • 4pm-6pm: Women’s street final

Surfing

  • 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 400m individual medley: final, women’s 100m butterfly: final, men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals

Table tennis

  • 9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
  • 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Tennis

  • 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

  • 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
  • 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 3 (Monday July 29) - 18 gold medal events

Archery

  • 8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations
  • 1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

  • 4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

  • 1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final

Diving

  • 10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

  • 10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals

Fencing

  • 8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals;
  • 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats

Rugby sevens

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds
  • 7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

  • 8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals
  • 8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1

Surfing

  • 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 400m individual medley: final, men’s 200m free: final, women’s 100m back: semi-finals, men’s 100m back: final, women’s 100m breast: final, women’s 200m free: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1
  • 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2

Tennis

  • 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 4 (Tuesday July 30) - 14 gold medal events

Archery

  • 11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
  • 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

  • 5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

  • 2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

  • 12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round

Equestrian

  • 10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

  • 11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6.30pm-8.40pm: Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts

Football

  • 2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage

Rugby sevens

  • 1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

  • 8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals
  • 8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Surfing

  • 6pm-3.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
  • 12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match

Tennis

  • 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

  • 7am-9.30am: Men’s individual final

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

  • 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 5 (Wednesday July 31) - 17 gold medal events

Archery

  • 11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
  • 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

  • 4.30pm-7.15pm: Men’s individual all-around final

Badminton

  • 7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
  • 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

  • 12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals

Diving

  • 10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

  • 9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

  • 11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

  • 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

  • 8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
  • 8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m free: final, men’s 200m fly: final, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 200m breast: final,men’s 100m free: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3

Tennis

  • 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

  • 7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 6 (Thursday August 1) - 18 gold medal events

Archery

  • 8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
  • 2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

  • 5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final

Athletics

  • 6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final
  • 8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals
  • 12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16
  • 5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
  • 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (BMX racing)

  • 7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs

Equestrian

  • 10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier

Fencing

  • 9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6.10pm-9pm: Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy

Shooting

  • 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
  • 11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Tennis

  • 11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
  • 11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
  • 11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
  • 6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

  • 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 7 (Friday August 2) - 23 gold medal events

Archery

  • 8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations
  • 1.15pm-4.25pm: Mixed team: medal rounds

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m
  • 9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A
  • 9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification
  • 9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims
  • 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump
  • 10.05am: Men’s 1500m: round 1
  • 10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B
  • 10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1
  • 11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put
  • 5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump
  • 5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1
  • 5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification
  • 5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A
  • 6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1
  • 6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1
  • 7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification
  • 7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B
  • 7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m
  • 8.20pm: Men’s 10,000m: final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals
  • 2pm-9.30pm: Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals

Cycling (BMX)

  • 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals

Diving

  • 10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final

Equestrian

  • 1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final

Fencing

  • 11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals

Football

  • 2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds
  • 3pm-6pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy

Shooting

  • 8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification
  • 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
  • 8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals

Table tennis

  • 9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
  • 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Tennis

  • 11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final
  • 11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals
  • 6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final

Trampoline

  • 11am-1.30pm: Women’s final
  • 5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 8 (Saturday August 3) - 28 gold medal events

Archery

  • 8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations
  • 12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds

Artistic gymnastics

  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles
  • 9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification
  • 9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims
  • 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A
  • 10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage
  • 10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1
  • 11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B
  • 12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault
  • 6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A
  • 6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage
  • 6.35pm: Men’s shot put: final
  • 6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis
  • 7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B
  • 7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final
  • 7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final
  • 8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final
  • 8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals
  • 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
  • 3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)
  • 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)

Boxing

  • 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
  • 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds

Cycling (road)

  • 10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race

Equestrian

  • 9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final

Fencing

  • 10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6pm-8.10pm: Women’s sabre team: medal finals

Football

  • 2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
  • 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)

Judo

  • 7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals
  • 3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds

Rowing

  • 8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals

Sailing

  • 10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

  • 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals
  • 8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats
  • 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final

Table tennis

  • 12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals

Tennis

  • 11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

  • 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 9 (Sunday August 4) - 20 golds up for grabs

Archery

  • 8.30am-10.15am: Men’s individual: eliminations
  • 12pm-2.20pm: Men’s individual: medal rounds

Artistic gymnastics

  • 2pm-4.25pm: Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault: finals

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
  • 9.20am: Women’s hammer: qualification A
  • 9.55am: Women’s 200m: round 1
  • 10am: Men’s long jump: qualification
  • 10.45am: Women’s hammer: qualification B
  • 10.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1
  • 11.35am: Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1
  • 6.05pm: Men’s 400m: round 1
  • 6.50pm: Women’s high jump: final
  • 7pm: Men’s 100m: semi-finals
  • 7.30pm: Men’s hammer: final
  • 7.35pm: Women’s 800m: semi-finals
  • 8.10pm: Men’s 1500m: semi-finals
  • 8.50pm: Men’s 100m: final

Badminton

  • 7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
  • 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s doubles: medal matches

Basketball

  • 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
  • 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
  • 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool round (4 matches)
  • 8.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals
  • 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-4.25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: heats

Cycling (road)

  • 1pm-5.45pm: Women’s road race

Equestrian

  • 9am-1pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: final

Fencing

  • 9am-4.10pm: Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
  • 6.10pm-9pm: Men’s foil team: medal finals

Golf

  • 8am-5.30pm: Men’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)

Handball

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

  • 10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull

Shooting

  • 8am-4pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification
  • 8.30am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

  • 5.30pm-7.30pm: Women’s 50m free: final, men’s 1500m free: final, men’s 4x100m medley relay: final, women’s 4x100m medley relay: final

Table tennis

  • 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s singles: medal finals

Tennis

  • 11am-6pm: Women’s doubles: bronze, gold medal finals; Men’s singles: gold medal final

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 10 (Monday August 5) - 17 gold medal events

Artistic gymnastics

11am-2.15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1
  • 9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A
  • 9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification
  • 9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage
  • 10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage
  • 10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B
  • 10.55am: Women’s 400m: round 1
  • 11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage
  • 6pm: Men’s pole vault: final
  • 6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
  • 6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1
  • 7.35pm: Women’s discus: final
  • 7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals
  • 8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final
  • 8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final

Badminton

  • 8.45am-11.30am: Women’s singles: medal matches
  • 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches

Basketball 3x3

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals
  • 8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals

Beach volleyball

  • 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Canoe slalom

  • 2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals

Cycling track

  • 4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals

Diving

  • 9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims
  • 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals

Equestrian

  • 1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying

Football

  • 5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

  • 9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

  • 10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

  • 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals
  • 8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals

Sport climbing

  • 9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16

Triathlon

  • 7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Water polo

  • 11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
  • 5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Wrestling

  • 2pm-4pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 8pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 11 (Tuesday August 6) - 15 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

  • 6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Women’s 1500m: round 1
  • 9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A
  • 9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage
  • 10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification
  • 10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage
  • 10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B
  • 11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage
  • 11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage
  • 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals
  • 6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final
  • 7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals
  • 7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final
  • 7.50pm: Men’s 1500m: final
  • 8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final
  • 8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final

Basketball

  • 10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final

Canoe sprint

  • 8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

  • 4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying

Diving

  • 9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims
  • 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: final

Equestrian

  • 9am-11.30am: Jumping individual final

Football

  • 5pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals

Handball

  • 8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Hockey

  • 1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals
  • 6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Skateboarding

  • 11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims
  • 4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

  • 9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
  • 3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Volleyball

  • 8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Wrestling

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 12 (Wednesday August 7) - 21 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

  • 6.30pm-8.15pm: Team acrobatic routine: medal final

Athletics

  • 6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final
  • 9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification
  • 9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1
  • 9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A
  • 10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1
  • 10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1
  • 10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B
  • 11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage
  • 6pm: Women’s pole vault: final
  • 6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals
  • 6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification
  • 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals
  • 7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals
  • 7.25pm: Men’s discus: final
  • 7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals
  • 8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final
  • 8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final

Basketball

  • 10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals

Canoe sprint

  • 8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

  • 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round
  • 4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals

Diving

  • 9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
  • 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1

Handball

  • 8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Hockey

  • 1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals
  • 6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite

Skateboarding

  • 11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries
  • 4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

  • 9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
  • 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
  • 7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds
  • 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

  • 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
  • 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Water polo

  • 1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
  • 6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

  • 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final
  • 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final

Wrestling

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 13 (Thursday August 8) - 26 gold medal events

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles
  • 9.25am: Women’s shot put: qualification
  • 9.35am: Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage
  • 10.05am: Women’s heptathlon: high jump
  • 10.10am: Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1
  • 10.35am: Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1
  • 11am: Men’s 800m: repechage
  • 6.35pm: Women’s heptathlon: shot put;
  • 6.35pm: Women’s 1500m: semi-finals
  • 7pm: Women’s long jump: final
  • 7.25pm: Men’s javelin: final
  • 7.30pm: Men’s 200m: final
  • 7.55pm: Women’s heptathlon: 200m
  • 8.25pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: final
  • 8.45pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final

Basketball

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s semi-finals

Beach volleyball

  • 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
  • 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals

Canoe sprint

  • 9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

  • 4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races; men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final

Diving

  • 9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
  • 2pm-4pm: Men’s 3m springboard: final

Football

  • 4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2

Handball

  • 3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Hockey

  • 1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
  • 6pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

  • 10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round

Rhythmic gymnastics

  • 9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification
  • 2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification

Sailing

  • 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series

Sport climbing

  • 9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals

Swimming

  • 6.30am-9.30am: Women’s 10km marathon: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
  • 3pm-5pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
  • 7pm-10pm: Women’s team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds
  • 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

  • 3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
  • 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Water polo

  • 12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
  • 5pm-8pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

  • 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final
  • 6.30pm-9pm: Men’s 73kg: final

Wrestling

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 14 (Friday August 9) - 33 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine

Athletics

  • 9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump
  • 9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1
  • 10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1
  • 10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A
  • 10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals
  • 11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals
  • 11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B
  • 6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final
  • 6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final
  • 6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final
  • 7pm: Women’s 400m: final
  • 7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final
  • 7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final
  • 7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final
  • 8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final

Basketball

  • 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
  • 8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals

Beach volleyball

  • 8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals

Breaking

  • 3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying
  • 7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final

Canoe sprint

  • 9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

  • 1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage
  • 5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage

Diving

  • 9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims
  • 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final

Football

  • 2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
  • 5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Golf

  • 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3

Handball

  • 3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

  • 1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
  • 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

  • 12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2

Rhythmic gymnastics

  • 9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification
  • 1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final

Sport climbing

  • 9am-12.20pm: Men’s boulder/lead: medal final

Swimming

  • 6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final
  • 2pm-5.30pm: Men’s team: gold medal final

Taekwondo

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round
  • 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals

Volleyball

  • 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Water polo

  • 12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
  • 5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

  • 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final
  • 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final

Wrestling

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 15 (Saturday August 10) - 39 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-9pm: Duet: free routine (medal final)

Athletics

  • 7am-10am: Men’s marathon: final
  • 6.10pm: Men’s high jump: final
  • 6.25pm: Men’s 800m: final
  • 6.40pm: Women’s javelin: final
  • 6.45pm: Women’s 100m hurdles: final
  • 7pm: Men’s 5000m: final
  • 7.25pm: Women’s 1500m: final
  • 8.12pm: Men’s 4x400m relay: final
  • 8.22pm: Women’s 4x400m relay: final

Basketball

  • 10am-12pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
  • 8.30pm-11pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Beach volleyball

  • 8pm-1pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)

Boxing

  • 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: finals

Breaking

  • 3pm-5pm: Men’s individual: qualifying
  • 7pm-9pm: Men’s individual: final

Canoe sprint

  • 9.30am-1.20pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

  • 4pm-6.50pm: Men’s keirin: first round, repechage; men’s madison: final; women’s sprint: quarter-finals, classification races

Diving

  • 9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: semi-finals
  • 2pm-4pm: Men’s 10m platform: final

Football

  • 4pm-7.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Golf

  • 8am-5.30pm: Women’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)

Handball

  • 9am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
  • 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

  • 8:30am-2.30pm: Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
  • 4.30pm-7pm: Men’s final

Rhythmic gymnastics

  • 1pm-2.45pm: Group all-around: final

Sport climbing

  • 9am-12.20pm: Women’s boulder/lead: medal final

Table tennis

  • 9am-12pm: Women’s team: bronze medal final
  • 2pm-5.30pm: Women’s team: gold medal final

Taekwondo

  • 8am-11.30am: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: qualification rounds
  • 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
  • 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: repechage, medal finals

Volleyball

  • 12pm-2.45pm: Men’s gold-medal game
  • 4.15pm-6.45pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Water polo

  • 8am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
  • 1pm-8pm: Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game

Weightlifting

  • 10.30am-1pm: Men’s 102kg: final
  • 3pm-5.30pm: Women’s 81kg: final
  • 7.30pm-10pm: Men’s +102kg: final

Wrestling

  • 10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
  • 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 16 (Sunday August 11) - 13 gold medal events

Athletics

  • 7am-10.15am: Women’s marathon: final

Basketball

  • 10.30am-12.30pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
  • 2.30pm-5pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Cycling (track)

  • 10am-1.15pm: Men’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals; women’s sprint: semis-finals, medal finals; women’s omnium: medal final

Handball

  • 8am-10am: Men’s bronze-medal game
  • 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

  • 10am-12.30pm: Women’s final

Volleyball

  • 12pm-2.45pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Water polo

  • 8am-11am: Men’s bronze-medal game
  • 1pm-2.50pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Weightlifting

  • 10.30am-1pm: Women’s: +81kg final

Wrestling

  • 10am-1.30pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: repechage and medal finals

Ceremony

8pm (TBC): Closing ceremony

***********************************************************************************************************

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Paris Olympics then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

