As the animated music movie Sing 2 was released this past December, viewers of the first Sing film have called out one of the characters, Meena, on TikTok.

Sing, which came out in 2016, is centred around a city of animals and their involvement in a singing competition, held by Buster Moon, played by Matthew McConaughey, in efforts of saving his theatre.

During one scene of Sing, elephant Meena is singing “happy birthday” to her grandfather. And on social media, fans have called Meana out for trying to steal the spotlight by over-singing.

In a TikTok video posted on 26 January, @userkqz2a6ny1e showed this clip of Meena, played by Tori Kelly, and said that she was “so extra”.

“It’s literally your Grandpas birthday so STFU and stop making it about yourself you pick me obese elephant,” the text over the video reads.

According to Urban Dictionary, “a pick me” is someone who “begs for attention and approval.” They also “make EVERYTHING” about themselves.

TikTok user @userkqz2a6ny1e made their thoughts about Meena very clear as the caption of the video reads: “hate this elephant better die in sing 2.”

The video has over 16.9 million views so far, with many users in the comments claiming that after Meena was done singing, “she had the AUDACITY to be all shy after like “wow did I just do that.””

This isn’t the only video where people have expressed their disliking towards Meena. In a clip posted this past December @hugeasmammoth.films noted how Meena was doing “far too much” throughout the entire movie.

“Can we talk about how extra this b**** is,” the TikTok user said. “It literally was just a happy birthday song…if somebody sings happy birthday to me like that, I am leaving.”

On January 29, @userkqz2a6ny1e, who has posted multiple videos about Meena shared another scene from Sing of the character singing the song “Hallelujah.” The TikTok user included #menahate in the caption.

“How TF is this b**** gonna be shocked when someone came up to her,” the text over the video reads. “Like gal you f***ing screaming on the top of a mountain…then has the audacity to get all shy?!?!?!”

Many viewers of the TikTok video noted how much they loved the “elephant slander” towards Meena in the comments.

“This page is so funny,” one wrote, while another said: “ON GOD BRO THANK YOU.”

On the other side of the coin, some viewers were confused about why Sing fans disliked Meena, one of which wrote: “WHY DO Y’ALL HATE HER SO MUCH WHAT AM I MISSING.”

“Why everybody randomly hating on an elephant from a movie from like 4 years ago you probably used to be obsessed with the movie,” another comment reads.

However, on Twitter, users have gone into detail about why they thought Meena was one of the worst characters in the film.

“Meena from sing needs to be eradicated like she’s the largest, dumbest, most pick me elephant I’ve ever seen,” one tweeted.

“Not to mention she has no top teeth,” the post continued. “No wonder she sucks at singing. Get the poachers on her ass immediately.”