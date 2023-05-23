Sylvester Stallone’s daughters reveal he writes their breakup texts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sylvester Stallone’s oldest daughters, Sistine and Sophia, have revealed that their father is the one who writes their “breakup texts”.

The 26-year-old and 24-year-old spoke candidly about their dating lives during Monday’s episode of Hannah Berner and Paige DeSobro’s Giggly Squad podcast. Their comments come days after the release of their new reality show, The Family Stallone, which also features their father, mother Jennifer Flavin, and younger sister Scarlett, 20.

During the podcast episode, the sisters said that Sylvester is quite involved in their love lives, as they revealed that he’s written messages that they’ve sent to exes, when ending a relationship.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives, in many areas,” Sistine explained. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts.”

Sophia chimed in and recommended this dating habit to other women, adding: “I highly suggest that girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men.”

Sistine also noted when she sends these breakup texts, her exes are “never met mad [at her] for being honest”.

The pair also confessed that their dad isn’t the friendliest person when meeting the men that his daughters are dating.

“We’re like, ‘Oh, this is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home,’” Sistine said. “And he’s always standoffish, stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything.”

Sophia also joked that her father “always has a cigar” in his hand during these introductions.

Although she said that the Rocky star behaves this way to “intimate” her love interests, Sistine also acknowledged that there’s another reason why.

“I go, ‘Why do you do that?’ And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting him if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time,’” she explained. “And he’s right every time.”

However, according to the two women, Sylvester still gets along with their younger sister, Scarlet’s, boyfriend.

“He only likes my sister’s boyfriend,” Sophia said. “He’s kind of got the thing with the watches, and he likes polo… If you can relate on things with him, he’ll like you.”

This isn’t the first time that Sylvester’s daughters have opened up about dating with a famous dad. Speaking on Today earlier this month, Sistine first confessed that it’s been “difficult” for her to date, particularly after her prospective partners meet her dad.

“He’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary,” she said about her father.

During the interview, the 76-year-old actor explained why he has reservations about meeting his daughter’s dates. “I don’t trust their intentions,” he said. “Because I know men.”

However, Scarlet then acknowledged that her boyfriend has a good relationship with her father.

“He was great meeting him, and now they’re best friends,” Scarlet said. Sylvester then joked that he had “matching tattoos” with his daughter’s boyfriend.

Along with his three daughters, Sylvester has a 44-year-old son named Seargeoh, whom he shares with ex-wife Sasha Czack. The former couple’s eldest son, Sage, died from a heart attack at age 36 in 2012.