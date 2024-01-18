What is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail? TikTok’s newest drink obsession

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With “Dry January” in full swing, TikTok’s health obsessors are embracing the no-alcohol wave with a sweet bedtime beverage called “The Sleepy Girl Mocktail.”

After the craze of the holiday season, a community of detox-motivated individuals has formed online to share delicious recipes and productive routines. And the newest craze to come out of the “new year, new me” driven group is mocktails. Rather than capping a long day with an alcoholic beverage, people are choosing to settle their stomachs with probiotic alternatives and honeyed soda substitutes.

The viral “Sleepy Girl” drink is just one of the many that’ve gone viral on TikTok. Created in March of 2023, this fizzy mocktail is trending again with its easy three-step recipe. Wellness enthusiast Gracie Norton first posted her concoction on 26 March last year. As someone who struggles with sleep issues because of her polycystic ovary syndrome, she found that mixing tart cherry juice and magnesium worked wonders.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Norton admitted: “I have been making mocktails for a few years due to the effects alcohol had on my hormones and have always loved winding down with a beverage before bed.”

In her video, Norton is seen pouring powdered magnesium into a glass with pure cherry juice. She then used an electric whisk to mix the two. To top the liquid off, she added lemon lime-flavoured Oli Pop, a popular probiotic soda.

“The only time I struggle with sleep is right at the end of luteal phase. This is working WONDERS,” Norton added.

The Independent has contacted Norton for a comment.

Since the creator’s initial post, more TikTokers have filmed themselves making the drink, putting their own spin on the recipe. Lifestyle influencer Rhegan joined the craze on 16 January with a video of her making the nighttime treat.

“Def added to my night routine,” she proclaimed, topping the drink off with a fresh orange slice.

Viewers flooded the comments section, noting their experience with the beverage and how magnesium has specifically helped their sleep.

“I take a magnesium supplement every night and it has done wonders for my sleep and also is great for sore muscles!!! helps release lactic acid buildup,” one follower wrote.

Another commented: “I’ve been drinking this for ab a week and i can say it helps!! it’s 2am and the reason I’m up rn is bc i didn’t drink one tonight!”

“Yess i need to make mock tails I’ve been sober for over a week I’m gonna try this,” a fan added.

According to Medical News Today, magnesium may help with muscle relaxation and regulates Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that effects the nervous system. “Magnesium may play a role in regulating GABA, which could help promote calm and act asTrusted Source a sedative, to promote sleep,” the outlet stated.

“Magnesium may also inhibit another neurotransmitter, called the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, which could promote muscle relaxation,” they continued.

In conversation with Good Morning America, Melissa Pfeister, a nutrionist, spoke about the added benfits that tart cherry juice has.

“Cherries, whether sweet or tart, are loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants,” Pfeister noted. “Tart cherries however contain natural high amounts of melatonin, the ‘sleepy hormone’ that jumpstarts our body into feeling sleepy.”

“The other reason tart cherries are called a rockstar in regards to helping you sleep naturally, they are also packed with anti-inflammatory properties which lower our stress hormones, helping us to more fully relax,” she went on to say.

The health expert also warned viewers that they should be cautious of what kind of magnesium they use, because not every strain will provide the same benefits.

“Magnesium glycinate helps with relaxation whereas magnesium citrate can help you go to the bathroom. So not the one you need when trying to get a restful night of sleep,” Pfeister explained.