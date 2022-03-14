Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi has defended herself after a fan accused her of being a poor role model to her children.

Polizzi, who is known by her nickname Snooki, recently returned to reality TV for season five of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, following the 10th episode of the season, which aired on 10 March, the 34 year old took to Twitter to discuss the “sh*tshow” of an episode and apologise to her fans for not live-tweeting, as she explained that she didn’t want her children to watch the show.

“Who enjoyed that hot mess sh*tshow of an episode last night? Sorry I couldn’t live tweet, I didn’t want my kids to watch us be slobs LOL,” Polizzi wrote. The reality star shares three children with husband Jionni LaVelle: Giovanna, seven, Lorenzo, nine, and Angelo, two.

While many fans revealed that they’d loved the episode, as it reminded them of the original seasons of Jersey Shore, one individual questioned Polizzi’s “behaviour” in front of her children.

“So, Snooki, you don’t even take responsibility for your behaviour? You should have thought about it before! What a great model for your kids!” they wrote.

The tweet prompted a reply from Polizzi, who urged the man to “stop” before assuring him that she is a “wonderful mother”. The reality star then claimed that she is “allowed” to act like a “complete slob” when she is on vacation.

“Please stop. I’m a wonderful mother to [my] kids, and allowed to act like a complete slob on vacation with my best friends,” she wrote.

The response has since been liked more than 6,000 times, with many viewers also coming to Polizzi’s defence.

“Women aren’t just moms. We are many things outside of just being a mom. We deserve friends and fun… Let’s normalise being an amazing mom and also having time to ourselves to have fun. It’s normal & healthy,” one person wrote, while another said: “You absolutely deserve to have a life outside of being an amazing mommy. We all do! Keep being you and let the haters hate.”