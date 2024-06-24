Britain’s most influential people named in new Social Power Index list

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Britain’s most socially powerful people have been ranked in a new list, while other prominent figures have been dethroned from their spots.

The Social Power Index, published by Tatler, is described as “an annual report into where the real power lies in British society”. New entries for 2024 include Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova, after the media tycoon tied the knot for the fifth time last month.

Tatler noted that nuptials for the 93-year-old were inevitable, adding: “When you’re the world’s most powerful media mogul, you have suitors falling at your feet forever.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent from the top 10, despite topping the chart last year following Charles’s coronation.

The number one entry went to the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, and his wife Olivia Henson, who married earlier this month.

The billionaire aristocrat married the senior account manager in a high society wedding at Chester Cathedral where the Prince of Wales acted as an usher.

Labour’s shadow foreign press secretary David Lammy sits at number two with his wife, the painter Nicola Green.

open image in gallery The most socially powerful people have been revealed ( Getty Images )

Other additions to the list included Jude Law’s “It girl” daughter, Iris and her footballer partner Archie Keswick.

The magazine said: “There’s a new It couple on the London scene: she’s a bleach-blonde, tooth-gemmed model and he’s a striking Liverpool footballer. Forget Victoria Beckham in the Noughties and hold steady for the WAG energy Iris will bring to the sidelines this summer.”

open image in gallery Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova made the top 10 this year ( News Corp /PA Wire )

The full list includes footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Colleen Rooney, David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, podcast host and journalist Emily Maitlis, BBC newsreader Clive Myrie, actor couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, and politicians, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former prime minister Lord Cameron, and their wives.

Here is the full top 10:

1. The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

2. David Lammy and Nicola Green

3. David Ross

4. Schuyler Mack and Ben Chan

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law

6. Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova

7. Idan and Batia Ofer

8. Theo and Flora Rycroft

9. Sharan and Eiesha Pasricha

10. Poppy Delevingne and Archie Keswick

The full Social Power Index is featured in Tatler’s August issue, on sale from Thursday.