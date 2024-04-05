Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have officially finalised their divorce, seven months after announcing their split.

The former couple, who were married for seven years, finalised their split on 4 April, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. According to their report, a judgement of the dissolution of Vergara’s and Manganiello’s marriage was entered, officially terminating their partnership and making them legally single.

The news comes two months after the pair agreed to end their marriage amicably. According to previous court documents obtained by TMZ, Vergara and Manganiello agreed “to keep the assets they accumulated individually over the course of their seven years together”. The document also noted that they didn’t have to worry about “spousal support,” since “both of them waived any right to alimony”.

Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party ( Getty )

Back in July 2023, representatives for the former couple issued a statement to Page Sixabout their separation.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello said in the statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Days later, Manganiello officially filed for divorce from his ex, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by People in July. He listed the date of separation as 2 July 2023 and noted the pair had a prenup.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Modern Family star and her lawyer, Troy Christiansen, later submitted court documents to enforce the prenup, ensuring that she would be leaving the marriage with her separate property as well as all her separate earnings.

In January, Vergara also revealed why her marriage ultimately came to an end. “I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she said, during an interview with El País.

While the America’s Got Talent judge is already a mother to her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from a previous marriage, she explained that having another child was not on the cards for her.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” she continued. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Although Vergara hasn’t publicly announced if she’s in a new relationship, her ex has. In February, Manganiello went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor, who he’d been romantically linked to since September.

While sharing his “week in review” post on social media, the Magic Mike star’s last three featured his Valentine’s Day celebration, as he shared a selfie of him and O’Connor, 34, at a Tool concert. The following photo included a snap of Manganiello in a grey suit and black sunglasses while standing next to a bouquet of red roses. In the final picture of the sequence, O’Connor could be seen posing next to the same floral arrangement and a box of candy, while she wore a silver, mesh shirt over a red mini-dress.

Manganiello’s first Instagram post with his girlfriend also came shortly after they made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 20th Children of Armenia Fund Gala in December. In January, they attended The Art of Elysium’s 25th Heaven Gala in Los Angeles together.