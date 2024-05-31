Sofia Vergara reveals how she’s repurposing Joe Manganiello tattoo

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Vergara seems to have a requirement for the men she dates.

During a recent appearance on The Talk, the Modern Family alum was with her son that she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, as the two talked about how many tattoos they each had. Manolo joked that before he answered the question, his mother had to “cover her ears.”

“I think like 34 by this point,” he told the host. “Stop it! I’m leaving!” Sofia replied to emphasize her disappointment.

“I gave him this beautiful, you know, like Latin, dark skin,” she said. “And now you can’t see anything. You can’t see it, you just see those little things here.”

However, her son was quick to speak up and defend himself by pointing out that his mother has two tattoos of her own.

She tried to point out that her tattoos were only two small ones on each of her wrists as the America’s Got Talent judge went on to show her ink to the camera and audience.

On her left wrist, is the letter “R” for her late brother Rafael. The one on her right wrist is the letter “J.”

“This was Joe Manganiello’s initial, but now he’s gone,” Sofia joked. She was about to be asked what she planned on doing with the tattoo when she pointed out that her current boyfriend, Dr Justin Saliman.

“The guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial!” she said, calling it “recycling.”

Sofia and Manganiello first announced their divorce in July 2023 in a statement to Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Shortly after the statement was released, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing, “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In an interview with El País, Sofia said that the divorce stemmed from the two of them not having the same opinion about having children.

“I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told the outlet.

Because she had already had a child in a previous marriage, she explained that she didn’t want to have any other children. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” Sofia said. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

She noted that any future love interest of hers has to “come with his own children”.

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she continued. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Manganiello is currently dating 34-year-old actor Caitlin O’Connor.