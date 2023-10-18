Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are reportedly dating after their respective divorces

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are allegedly moving on from their former spouses with each other.

The former American soccer player filed for divorce on 19 September after four years of marriage to former partner and teammate, Ali Krieger. Meanwhile, it was announced on 4 August that the One Tree Hill alum was divorcing her husband of just 13 months, Grant Hughes.

Now, the two A-listers are supposedly dating each other, according to multiple outlets. While Bush, 41, announced her estrangement from Hughes, 42, in August, documents obtained by E! News cited 27 June as the exact day of separation. Hughes listed “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their divorce and requested that no spousal support be granted for either party.

As for the 37-year-old former soccer star, she shares her two adopted children – Sloane, two, and Ocean, 14 months – with Krieger, 39. According to an ESPN report, the co-parents must agree to a parenting plan for their two children, which includes agreeing to terms of child custody, child support, and attending a parenting class.

Now, amid both Bush and Harris’ respective divorces, the two are rumoured to have a budding romance.

The social justice activist and previous US women’s national team goalkeeper have been aquainted various times in the past, speaking at the Cannes Lions advertising festival this year, attending a Peacock viewing party for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and sitting for the Kallmeyer New York Fashion Show this month.

On 10 October, the speculated pair were spotted together once again, celebrating with Merritt Mathias and Kari Fleischauer in Selenia Iacchelli’s Instagram Story.

A source recently admitted to Page Six that Bush and Harris were “definitely a couple” in a “very new” relationship. One separate insider told People: “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago.”

“This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters,” they continued.

With rumours swirling about his ex-wife’s supposed new partner, a representative for Hughes released a statement on 18 October. Speaking to Page Six, Bush’s former husband seemingly remains focused on her happiness.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” Hughes’ rep said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bush and Harris for comment.