Sophia Bush posts inspiring Pride Month message after coming out as queer

Sophia Bush honored the start of Pride Month 2024 with an inspirational message.

The One Tree Hill alum encouraged her 4.6 million Instagram followers to be proud of their identity and embrace who they are with a short comment on her story.

On June 2, Bush, 41, took to her social media to repost a graphic made by We The Urban’s Instagram account for Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they’re better off dead than being themselves,” the colorful design read.

Underneath, Bush, who came out as queer in April, wrote: “You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you’ll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It’s worth it. You’re worth it.”

On the next slide of her story, the social activist reposted a comment made by @third_eye_thirst which said: “Your authenticity alone is a powerful healing force. Just by showing up and existing, you are doing your part. People will either feel inspired, enamored, threatened, or triggered, by your natural state – and none of it will have anything to do with you. Remember why you are here.”

Sophia Bush pens a sweet message to honour Pride Month 2024 ( Sophia Bush on Instagram )

In the April 2024 Glamour cover story, Bush confirmed her speculated romance with former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Following her August 2023 divorce filing from Grant Hughes, the actress sparked dating rumors with Harris when a source told Entertainment Tonight the two were more than friends two months later. Harris had also split from her wife, Ali Krieger, in September.

Neither Bush nor Harris confirmed their relationship for months until the John Tucker Must Die lead spoke to Glamour magazine, announcing her new romance with an update on her sexuality.

“I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” she told the outlet in their article entitled, “I finally feel like I can breathe.”

The 41-year-old actress encourages her followers to be authentic ( Sophia Bush on Instagram )

“Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great,” Bush continued. “Would I have liked to make the public part of this journey a choice for myself, and not have it taken from my lips and set ablaze by gossip blogs and bottom-feeder online bots? Of course.”

Bush also opened up about her struggle in her marriage with Hughes, reflecting on her discontent and grappling with self-actualization. The expectations placed on her as a wife in the public eye forced Bush into a facade she never intended to put on.

For their first anniversary as a married couple, the on-screen star felt empty while her Hughes commemorated the time with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“In 2023 my now ex-husband posted a lovely tribute to our first anniversary on Instagram. When I saw it, I felt the blood drain from my face. Fans and friends were telling me how exciting this milestone was and how happy I looked. I felt nothing,” Bush explained.

“As the day wore on, I felt mounting pressure from strangers online waiting for me to post something - what a strange part of public life to have to navigate - so I sat myself down and chose a picture,” she continued. “It was a black-and-white photograph of us running away from the camera. Yes, I see the bittersweet irony now. I wrote a really nice story about the people in that picture. Except it was just that: a story.”