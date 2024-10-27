Sophie Turner wishes boyfriend Peregrine Pearson a happy birthday in sweet tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sophie Turner has shown her appreciation for her boyfriend on his birthday.

The Game of Thrones alum turned to Instagram to celebrate Peregrine Pearson’s 30th birthday Sunday. The post featured photos of them together, and she captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday, my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

Turner and Pearson first sparked relationship rumors only two months after Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas, had filed for divorce following the couple’s four years of marriage. At the time, Turner and Pearson were spotted kissing.

In January 2024, the Joan actress posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them together on a ski trip. In the caption of the post, which featured one photo of Turner and her friends and another of her at a pool, she simply wrote: “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Turner and Jonas first announced their divorce in a statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts in September 2023.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Shortly after Jonas filed for divorce, Turner went on to sue the “Cake by the Ocean” singer for wrongfully retaining their children in New York instead of their “habitual residence” in England. The court documents at the time stated that the parents made the United Kingdom their permanent residence in April 2023 with the goal of having their two daughters attend school there. They reportedly had moved into a rental home in the UK in May 2023 and had a plan to move into a new home in December 2023.

After undergoing a period of mediation, the couple worked through the disagreement and came up with a plan to split holidays, where their children would stay up until the first week in January 2024.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple had reached a settlement on September 10, marking their divorce as final. The terms of the settlement were kept confidential in addition to details about the custody of their two daughters: Willa, three, and Delphine, two.

Despite Turner being a single mother, she recently had to clarify a comment she had made about it being a “struggle.”

Last month, the actress wrote a statement on her Instagram Stories referring to an interview with The Sunday Times, in which she called being a single mother a “struggle.”

“I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother,” her statement began. “I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself.”

Turner portrays the character Joan Hannington, who is both a jewel thief and a single mother, in the upcoming ITV series Joan. She said the quote was “obvious from the original interview in The Sunday Times Culture section,” which was published on September 29.

“I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people,” her statement concluded. “I applaud all single mothers doing it alone.”