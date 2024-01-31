Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have defended Sophie Turner from mom-shaming comments after she posted a picture with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram on 29 January to share photos from a recent ski trip with her friends, which included Pearson. The post came two months after she was spotted kissing the French athlete, seemingly marking her first relationship since her divorce from her husband of four years, Joe Jonas.

In the caption of the post, which featured one photo of Turner and her friends and another of her at a pool, she simply wrote: “Jägerbomb anyone?”

In response to the post, many Instagram users criticised the Game of Thrones star in the comments, with questions about why she wasn’t posting pictures with her and her ex’s two children: Willa, who they welcomed in July 2020, and a one year-old daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed. Some mom-shaming comments asked “where are your kids”, and claimed that she should “be a mom”.

Many people didn’t hesitate to come to Turner’s defence, acknowledging that being a mother isn’t her only responsibility. They also expressed that she’s not required to post about her children on social media.

“You guys realise as a woman that we have an identity outside of having our children right? A woman is more than a just a mother. Let her move on,” one wrote, while another added: “She’s not obligated to post her kids for your entertainment.”

A third wrote: “Why do people care where her children are? I don’t see them in her posts from when she was married?! Why the concern now... other than because they feel it is the opportune time to mum shame.”

Other fans went on to applaud Turner for “living her best life”, with one noting that the “trolling” under the comments about mom-shaming is comedic.

“Imagine thinking that the days that a mother has off in a 50/50 custody arrangement needs to be spent in a mumu, locked away from the world, knitting and baking cookies,” they wrote. “Touch grass everyone.”

In the photos on Instagram from the ski trip, Pearson opted for an all black-outfit, including a hooded jacket, ski pants, helmet, goggles, and boots. Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend wore a blue and white checkerboard pants and jacket set, along with black boots and a helmet.

In November 2022, The Sun first reported that Turner and Pearson, who is the heir to the Cowdray estate and 4th Viscount title, were seen kissing near the Gare du Nord railway station, with a source telling the newspaper that the pair were “chatting and laughing a lot”. In the photograph obtained by the publication, the pair – whose faces are not visible – could be seen sharing a kiss, with both Turner and Pearson dressed in long coats and sunglasses.

The rumoued couple’s outing came weeks after Jonas and Turner announced they were divorcing. The announcement came after days of speculation in September 2023 that they’d split, with TMZ claiming at the time that they were divorcing due to their different lifestyles.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote in a statement posted to their Instagrams. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In October 2023, Jonas filed to dismiss his separate divorce case, after four days of mediation with Turner. According to court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, they reportedly reached “various agreements” and aimed to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

The Jonas Brothers frontman’s dismissal of the divorce case came after Turner sued him for the wrongful retention of their children and alleged that he had been withholding their passports to prevent their return to England. In the complaint filed against the musician, Turner’s lawyers called for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and asserted the “wrongful retention” began on 20 September

However, a representative for Jonas dismissed this claim in an email statement to The Independent, where they said the singer is “okay” with his daughters being raised in the two countries.