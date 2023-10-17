Joe Jonas files to dismiss divorce case with Sophie Turner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas reportedly filed to dismiss his Miami divorce case after a successful four days of mediation with Sophie Turner.

On 11 October, the “Sucker” singer filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution in Miami after he and his estranged wife came to a temporary agreement regarding child custody, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Both parties have reportedly reached “various agreements” and aim to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues,” the outlet states.

Earlier in the week, the former couple agreed to split custody of their two daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, one. The pair will alternate custody of the children – each parent has the children for about two weeks at a time – through 7 January 2024. This will allow the children to spend two holidays with their parents: Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. The children will also reportedly be splitting their time between the US and the UK.

Turner will be able to take the children back to the UK from 9 October to 21 October, according to the court documents obtained by both Page Six andTMZ. After her 12 days are up, the Game of Thrones alum will reportedly have to give the children back to their father, and he will return them to her on 2 November.

In a statement shared to People, the estranged couple said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

The Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from Turner in Miami last month after four years of marriage, and a few weeks later, Turner broke her silence by filing a complaint requesting the return of her children. In the complaint, Turner demanded “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and alleged that Jonas’s “wrongful retention” started on 20 September.

She alleged that, before Jonas filed for divorce they had been planning on moving their family to the UK and even bought a home across the pond. According to court documents, the pair had mutually agreed to make England their permanent residence as of April 2023. In May 2023, Jonas and Turner reportedly moved into a rental and planned on moving into their new home in December.

Jonas’s representatives responded to the suit by saying the Disney Channel alum did not “abduct” their children, and clarified that Jonas was “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK”.

A temporary custody agreement had been reached by both parties as the estranged couple deliberated on where to hold their divorce proceedings, with Turner filing for divorce in England.

Now that the split-custody agreement has been settled and decided on, it’s unclear how the pair will proceed with Jonas’s Miami filing dismissed and the status of Turner’s England filing up in the air.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jonas and Turner for comment.