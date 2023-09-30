Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Court documents have revealed that three months before Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas filed for divorce, they were looking for a permanent home in the UK.

According to Page Six and US Weekly, which obtained the documents, the letter is dated 16 June where Jonas wrote about a specific property in Wallingford, Oxford and the life his family would have there, in order to convince the property owner to sell it to them.

“When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house,” his letter to the seller began.

“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

The singer found many aspects of the house to gush over as he mentioned the“beautiful walled garden” and called the property “simply heavenly.”

He then said that Turner’s father was there to view the property as well and gave it his stamp of approval. “My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!” Jonas’ letter continued.

Jonas detailed what a life in the UK looked like for him. “I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” he wrote.

The praise extended to the layout of the house itself as the Jonas Brothers member said he was “incredibly inspired” by it and said there was “a huge room ready to be my recording studio.”

He even took the opportunity to acknowledge the home’s previous owners. “We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home,” he added before concluding, “I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here.”

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, signed the purchase of the property, on July 7. The now-estranged couple put down a 10 per cent deposit for the home, which is worth roughly $9m. The “Sucker” singer allegedly texted one of Turner’s sisters-in-law, “Well, Sophie and I officially own a home in the UK,” per the court documents. It’s unclear which sister-in-law received the celebratory text.

The sale of the house in Oxford is set to be finalised on 2 December, per the court documents . Turner, 27, claims in the court filing that the purchase of the UK property was months in the making.

The Games of Thrones actor alleges she and Jonas spoke in late 2022 and “agreed and committed to relocate to England” at that point. They then left their home in Miami on 10 March.

According to the court documents Turner had also already enrolled her oldest daughter Willa, who is three years old, in a nursery full-time in England after April. Turner and Jonas put their Florida home up for sale that same month, and the Sunshine State property was sold by August.

The actor claims much of the family’s personal belongings were shipped to the UK between May 5 and July 31.

Her reason for wanting the divorce case dismissed is because neither of them are Miami residents anymore, so she thinks the city should not have jurisdiction over the court proceedings.

Currently the couple have temporarily agreed to keep their daughters — Willa and another unnamed daughter, 14 months — in New York, according to documents filed on Monday 25 September in New York and obtained by People.

The documents state that Turner, 27 and Jonas, 34, have to keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Both Jonas and Turner have agreed to these conditions, according to the documents.