Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra no longer follow each other on Instagram following the Game of Thrones star’s split from Joe Jonas.

Former married couple Turner and Jonas have been at the centre of a tumultuous divorce battle after the singer filed for dissolution of his marriage to Turner in September.

Things appeared to have reached a resolution earlier this week, with Jonas reportedly filing to dismiss his Miami divorce case after a successful four days of mediation. The pair have two daughters: Willa, three, and Delphine, one.

Chopra, who is married to Jonas’s brother and bandmate Nick, has long been friends with Turner. Turner has previously spoken about the support she received from the Bollywood star after joining the family, with the pair – along with brother Kevin’s wife Danielle – referring to themselves as “the J sisters”.

But as of Saturday (14 October), it appears that something has changed within the relationship, as Turner and Chopra no longer follow each other on Instagram.

It is unknown when they made the decision to unfollow each other.

The Independent has contacted Chopra and Turner’s representatives for comment.

Turner (far right) and Chopra (third from left) with the Jonas Brothers in January (Getty Images)

Back in 2019, Turner, Chopra and Danielle all previously appeared in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ song “Sucker”.

Discussing her friendship with her sisters-in-law in a 2020 interview, British actor Turner said: “It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are.

“We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”

Turner and Jonas married in 2019, but announced their split in September 2023. A few weeks later, Turne filed a complaint requesting the return of her children, who she claimed Jonas had had “wrongful retention” of on 20 September.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September (Getty Images)

She alleged that, before Jonas filed for divorce, the pair had been planning on moving their family to the UK and even bought a home across the pond.

Jonas’s representatives responded to the suit by saying the former Disney Channel star did not “abduct” their children, and clarified that Jonas was “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK”.

This week, the former spouses agreed to split custody of their two daughters, alternating on a two-week basis, until January. This will allow the children to spend two holidays with their parents: Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. The children will also reportedly be splitting their time between the US and the UK.

On 11 October, Jonas filed to dismiss his Miami divorce case after the pair came to the temporary agreement regarding child custody. Both parties have reportedly reached “various agreements” and aim to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.