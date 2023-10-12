Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Jonas posted a cryptic mirror message on his Instagram Story the day after he and Sophie Turner reportedly reached a custody agreement of their two young daughters.

Following a four-day mediation that began last week, the estranged couple reportedly came to a temporary agreement on Wednesday (11 October) that would last the rest of the year, according to court documents obtained by Page Six and TMZ.

Their children, three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, will be staying with the Game of Thrones star, 27, from 9 October to 21 October, before being given to Jonas, 34, on 21 October and staying with him until 2 November.

Custody will continue to be handed off between the two of them until 7 January 2024. Holidays will also be split, as Jonas will have the girls for Thanksgiving and they will then spend Christmas with their mother.

On Thursday (12 October), ahead of the Jonas Brothers concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenessee, the singer posted a backstage photo of himself looking at his reflection in a mirror with the question “What do you want them to feel?” printed at the top.

“I am at the right place at the right time doing the right thing,” reads an additional message written on the mirror in red lipstick.

Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers, Kevin and Nick. His post comes shortly after Turner posted a similarly cryptic, Taylor-Swift-inspired message in her first social media post since announcing her divorce from the pop singer.

In her Instagram post made on Sunday (8 October), the actor shared a zoomed-in photo of a beaded friendship bracelet on her wrist, decorated with the title of Swift’s second album, Fearless.

Turner’s “Fearless” bracelet may be a nod to the new phase in her life, referencing Swift’s lyrics on the title track about jumping into something “head first, fearless”.

However, the “Fearless” bracelet could also be interpreted by fans as a mild dig at Jonas. Tracks on the re-recorded version of Swift’s album, released in 2021, included a bonus song from the pop artist’s “vault” titled “Mr Perfectly Fine”, which is widely rumoured to be about Jonas.

Amid the custody proceedings, Swift has reportedly allowed Turner and her two daughters to use her apartment in New York City. “Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” a source told People on 28 September. “Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

The temporary agreement came less than one week after Turner sued her estranged husband to return their daughters to England. A petition filed on 21 September in the southern district of New York claimed that the former couple’s daughters had been wrongfully retained in New York City from “their habitual residence” in the UK.

Jonas ultimately filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Florida, on 1 September. Turner allegedly learned about the divorce filing through the media, when it was reported on 5 September, according to the court documents.

While the former couple have temporarily agreed that their children will stay in New York, they have not agreed on where to hold their divorce proceedings. Jonas is aiming for their case to be heard in the US, while Turner wants the case to take place in England, where she wants her two daughters to live, Page Six reported.

Jonas and Turner formally announced their divorce in a joint statement on 6 September, telling fans that they have “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.