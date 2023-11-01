Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner was spotted kissing one of the UK’s “most eligible bachelors” during a recent trip to Paris amid her split from Joe Jonas.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” before the former couple briefly squared off over the custody of their two daughters.

Turner, 27, travelled to the French capital to unveil the Rugby World Cup’s glittering trophy, the Web Ellis cup, before the grand final between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday (28 October).

According to news reports, the Game of Thrones actor was joined by British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, who also reportedly attended the match after his Parisian date with Turner.

On Wednesday (1 November), The Sun reported that Turner and Pearson, who is the heir to the Cowdray estate and 4th Viscount title, were seen kissing near the Gare du Nord railway station, with an eyewitness telling the newspaper that the pair were “chatting and laughing a lot”.

In a photograph obtained by the publication, the pair – whose faces are not visible – can be seen sharing a kiss, with both Turner and Pearson dressed in long coats and sunglasses.

The Independent has contacted Pearson and Turner’s representatives for comment.

Peregrine Pearson (Dave Benett/Getty)

Pearson, whose family’s net worth is estimated at £224m, was previously dating King Charles’s god-daughter, model Princess Maria Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Their three-year relationship reportedly ended last month, with the princess apparently unfollowing Pearson on social media and deleting their pictures together. Rumours of the split began circulating online when the Cowdray successor was notably absent from Princess Maria’s London birthday party in July.

Meanwhile, Turner’s estranged husband Jonas, 34, was seen celebrating Halloween with their children, daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, one, in New York on Tuesday (31 October),

Photos showed the “Sucker” hitmaker wearing a Prince Charming costume, including a blue jacket with gold tassels and exaggerated red shoulder pads, while pushing the girls in a princess-themed pram.

Earlier this month, Jonas filed to dismiss his divorce case against Turner after the former couple agreed on a temporary shared child custody arrangement.

Dan Carter and Sophie Turner lift The Webb Ellis Cup at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris (Getty Images)

The singer filed to dismiss his dissolution petition that was filed in Miami after four days of mediation with Turner, during which time they reportedly reached “various agreements” with a view to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues,” court documents revealed.

As per the terms of this arrangement, Turner and Jonas will alternate custody of the children, who will split their time between the UK and the US, every fortnight until 7 January 2024. This includes spending Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother.

Jonas and Turner’s split threatened to turn ugly when the British-born actor responded to his divorce case with a complaint requesting the immediate return of her children to England. In her complaint, Turner alleged the girls had been “wrongully retained” in New York since 20 September.

In a statement from his representative, Jonas denied these allegations, adding that he was “okay” with their children being raised in the UK and the US.