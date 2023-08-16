Spam sends food to Maui amid devastating Hawaii wildfires: ‘We see you and love you’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Canned meat brand Spam, a belowed Hawaiian staple, has announced its intention to help bring food to the island amid the devastating wildfires.

In a statement shared to Facebook on 10 August, Spam, which is owned by Hormel Foods, announced it is partnering with humanitarian organisation Convoy of Hope to send more of the product to residents that have been affected by the wildfires across the state. The most recent death toll has reached 106 and is expected to rise as only 32 per cent of the burned area of Lahaina has been searched.

We’ve been at a loss for words seeing the devastation that is happening on Maui,” the canned meat’s statement on Facebook began. “To our ‘ohana on Maui, we see you and love you. We’ve been working with our trusted partners on how we can help.

“Thank you to just one of our partners, @Convoy of Hope, who is swiftly helping us bring food to the island. We will continue to stay connected with our partners on the islands and ask all of our fans to continue to surround Maui with support and love.”

Donation efforts have been pouring in since locals mentioned supplies were waning. On Monday, officials said items in the greatest demand are non-perishable foods.

Spam has been relied on as a non-perishable food dating back to World War II, when the product was sent to American soldiers on the frontlines in the Pacific. Now, it’s a household staple in Hawaii, with classic dishes such as musubi, which is a slice of grilled spam on top of rice held together with nori.

“They are our Ohana. They are truly our family, our friends, they bring the Spam Brand to life,” Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the Spam brand told ABC affiliate, KAAL. “Now is our time to let our Ohana know that we see them, we love them, we’re supporting them. We need to come together for Maui. It’s going to take years for them to rebuild.”

Hormel Foods has worked with Convoy of Hope, a non-profit humanitarian and disaster relief organisation known for providing food, supplies, and other service, for the last eight years.

The organisation is hoping to provide hope in the wildfire victims that they will survive the aftermath of the disaster. “What we’re giving them is hope. Hope that they can make it through this catastrophe that they’re currently living through,” Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, told KAAL.

“Food is something that we all need on a daily basis, as they supply that to us, especially food that will last and it doesn’t have to be refrigerated, that’s key in responding to these types of disasters.”

Hormel Foods will also soon begin selling T-shirts on its website with a graphic featuring Spam with a beach in a heart and Maui that reads: “Spam hearts Maui.” 100 per cent of the profits will go toward relief efforts in Maui.

The Independent has contacted Hormel Foods and Convoy of Hope for comment.